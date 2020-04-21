Alohomora! And just like that, JK Rowling unlocked the doors of our heart and took us to a magical world.

For every 90s kids, reading Harry Potter was a luxury, not all of us had the access, and we were happily engrossed in the Champaks and Naagraajs. But then, the time came, when we all watched the first movie of the Harry Potter series and there was no turning back from the magical world.

In every household, you will find a Potterhead (that's what Harry Potter fans are called) who is still waiting for his/her letter to Hogwarts. But till that happens, have you ever thought what it would be like if Harry Potter was made in Bollywood? Though I personally don't want such an iconic movie and characters to get ruined by anyone, there's no harm in imagining a magical star cast for the Indian version of 'HARRY POTTER'.

IBT Presents, Harry Potter- a saga of friendship, betrayal, property (Horcruxes), and reunions. Here's the magical star cast:

Shahid Kapoor as Harry Potter

No one can ace the role of Harry Potter better than Shahid Kapoor, who's just the perfect amalgamation of cuteness and rustic looks. After his brilliant performance in Kabir Singh, it would be easier for him to play the character of Harry to the T.

Ishaan Khatter as Ron Weasley

Though they haven't worked together yet, it would be a treat to see them replicate their real-life camaraderie onscreen.

Alia Bhatt as Hermoine Granger

Although Hermione was the brightest witch of her generation and Alia, well, we all remember the Koffee with Karan fiasco. But no other actress in B'wood, we feel, has the innocence of Emma Watson required to play this role.

Amitabh Bachchan as Professor Albus Dumbledore

Dumbledore is a character that requires a certain amount of wisdom and grace and Big B Amitabh Bachchan is the only actor who can ace it. Being the versatile actor that he is, he can surely match Dumbledoor's wit with ease.

Sanjay Dutt as Lord Voldemort

I think we all will agree that while watching Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath, we thought that Sanjay Dutt looks like a spitting image of Voldemort. Given the fact that he can ace a negative role, we think he is perfectly suited to play the Dark Lord.

Ranbir Kapoor as Draco Malfoy

Now, one might wish to see Ranbir in a lead and a powerful role. But as Malfoy who, for your information, was a crucial part of the Harry Potter series, we would be able to a totally different side of him.

Kay Kay Menon as Severus Snape

I read so many articles on Indian Harry Potter and the similarity among all of them was Kay Kay Menon as Snape. Menon, who is known for his quintessential method acting, would be able to fit the character of Snape to the T.

Kangana Ranaut as Bellatrix Lestrange

The 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, can fit into any character with such ease and seeing her play a negative role would surely be a treat.

Satish Shah as Hagrid

Hagrid is one of the most lovable characters of the Harry Potter series. Though it was a tough fight between Rishi Kapoor and him, the Sarabhai fame actor's cuteness gets the winning vote. Being a brilliant actor he is, he would surely be a good fit for this role.

Tabu as Minerva McGonagall

Tabu has ruled the silver screen with her (mostly) offbeat performances. Since she's already played a mother to Shahid (our pick for Harry), we think she fits the bill here, considering she was also a mother figure (sort of) to The Boy Who Lived.

Irrfan Khan as Sirius Black

Who better than Irrfan to play the character of Harry's godfather, especially after his splendid portrayal of a father in the recently released Angrezi Medium? The role of Sirius Black would surely be a cakewalk for an actor of his caliber.

So, that was our take on "What if Harry Potter Was made in Bollywood?" Let us know what you think of this reimagined cast.