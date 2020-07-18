Harry Jordan has evolved from an overnight youtube sensation to a well-established music director and actor. He is a popular name in the Punjabi (Pollywood) and Bollywood Music industry as an established music director and actor. Born on 9th November, Harry, the owner of Harry Jordan Films is settled in Canada. The uniqueness of his work style which has earned him tremendous praise and laurels is the immaculate delivery right from the inception to execution, single-handed as a one-man army. Whenever he takes on any project he ensures that all the aspects ranging from conceptualization, direction, locations, operating the camera, editing, color grading, and other technical aspects are all undertaken and executed by him personally.

Harry started his professional journey in 2014 with a youtube video which became very popular overnight and since then he has completed 145+ videos after setting up his own company Harry Jordan Films. His films and videos feature the best singers and music directors. A few of them being: Mika Singh, Nachatar Gill, Garry Sandhu, Money Aujla, Gurlez Akhtar, Rupinder Handa, Karan Aujla, Byg Byrd, Deep Jandu, Geeta Zaildar, and the list continues. Adding to his impressive work portfolio are big names in the music record labels and film production companies, such as T-Series, Speed Records, and more. He has also shot songs for movies such as Laiye je Yaarian and Ashke.

He had always envisioned himself as an entertainer and went on to produce videos and funny short films on youtube which became instant hits and extremely popular with his audience. He has displayed the wonderful knack of sensing what his audience would appreciate and creating and delivering it successfully.

Harry's passion for music coupled with his hard work and dedication, has today, placed him high in the list of top names in the music industry.