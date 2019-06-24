Harish Pednekar, one of the most popular Entertainment journalists and an influencer has success coming all his way from the past 3 years. At 25, Harish made a great space for himself in the field of journalism and entrepreneurship. However, the journey hasn't been a cakewalk for Harish. He worked hard to reach where he is in his professional life today. In 2017, he won 'The Most Active Person of Media' by the media fraternity.

It was in 2016 when Harish started working for a Bollywood website called Business of Cinema or BoC. He was hired for doing backend work for the website, but his boss was impressed with him and granted a promotion. That's when Harish got a chance to go on the field and interview various Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and many others.

In fact, Harish Pednekar's first celebrity interview was with Shah Rukh Khan during Dilwale. For Harish, SRK is his inspiration and lucky charm. He believes that the passion and determination he has in himself is because Shah Rukh motivates him to do his best.

At 21, Harish realised he wants to do more than working for someone else. That's when he along with his friend Pallavi Mukherjee came up with an idea of starting their own Bollywood website called Pop Diaries. Harish and Pallavi are partners of Pop Diaries which started 3 years ago.

Because of its positive and interesting content, Pop Diaries came into celebrity and PRs attention immediately and they started loving it. In these 2 years, Harish and Pallavi's website have interviewed almost all the top celebrities which helped them to be in the top with other Bollywood sites that are functioning for more than 8-10 years.

Harish says in a statement, "I always wanted to do something big, but I know I have to start from the bottom. There were hurdles and failures of course, but I knew if I want to create something of my own, I have to be positive and never give up. That's what I did."

About Pop Diaries, Harish says, "I call it as my baby. But it wouldn't have been possible with my friend Pallavi who is the partner of my website. I want to bring in positive content on my website rather than doing gossips because that's everywhere. We've been doing it earlier and have bigger plans which our readers will get to see in the coming time."

When asked what he plans to do further, Harish answered, "I am not stopping here. Now that I have built contacts and people know me, I am going to make sure I use to for the best. I have something big planned in my head. One the plan is set right, I will speak about it."