A 2010-Batch officer of Gujarat cadre Hardik Satishchandra Shah has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the government order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday, July 30, Shah has been inducted as the Private Secretary to the PM.

Prior to this appointment, Shah was appointed as the Deputy Secretary in Prime Minister Officer (PMO). He has also served as the Private Secretary to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.