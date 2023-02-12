It's wedding galore in B'town, after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty, Shivaleeka Oberoi- Abhishek Pathak, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is all set to get married to his beloved wife Natasha Stankovic again on February 14, 2023. Yes, you heard that right!

On May 31, 2020, Cricketer Hardik Pandya got married to Bollywood actress Natasha Stankovic in a Mumbai court. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Agastya in July 2020.

Now, as per a media report in HT, Hardik and Natasha are set to renew their wedding vows this Valentine's Day (February 14) in Udaipur.

Pristine white wedding for Hardik and Natasha

"Ever since their court marriage, Natasha and Hardik had a lavish wedding in mind and the duo are very excited about it. The wedding ceremony will kick-start on February 13 and will go on till February 16. While a white wedding has been planned, pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be fun-filled. Preparations for the ceremony commenced in November last year," a source quoted HT.

As per reports, bride Natasha will opt for a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony.

Adorable family moments of Hardik and Natasha that are unmissable!

On January 1, 2023, Hardik and Natasha celebrated their 3rd engagement anniversary The cricketer posted an adorable picture on his Instagram handle. Take a look.

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni's bromance

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's Instagram handle is filled with reels featuring his bond with Indian cricket team players. Undoubtedly, the bond between Hardik Pandya and former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni is quite well known. Taking to his social media handle, Hardik Pandya posted a picture with Dhoni on social media along with the caption - 'Sholay 2 coming soon'. It is a special series for Pandya as he will be leading the national side.