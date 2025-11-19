Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is enjoying his 'lover-boy' era as he spends the best time of his life with his girlfriend, actress Mahieka Sharma. Mahieka and Hardik made their relationship official on Hardik's birthday. Since then, the couple has gone all out, sharing cosy and intimate photos—from their beach vacation to romantic room décor, kissing in the pool, or simply working together.

On Tuesday night, Hardik shared another Instagram carousel of photos and videos, highlighting the "big three" in his life: his son Agastya from his first marriage to Natasa, his love for cricket, and his lady love, Mahieka Sharma.

In the carousel, the couple is seen performing a Lord Hanuman puja, as it was Tuesday. Dressed in matching shades of maroon, they were seen twinning and winning in life.

The post also features a GRWM video of Hardik and Mahieka, where they cuddle and share a kiss before performing a havan at their new house. Other photos show Hardik playing with his son Agastya and their dog. In a few pictures, Mahieka is also seen caressing their pet dog.

And last but not least, apart from serving major couple goals, the duo is seen gymming together. In one of the photos, Mahieka sits on Hardik's shoulders as he poses. The monochrome photos have our hearts, as the couple looks fearless and lost in each other's love.

Hardik's post received mixed responses from fans and social media users. Many assumed that the couple has moved in together and is now in a live-in relationship. Some joked about whether he secretly got married, while many praised Hardik for always being a loving father.

While several joked that Hardik's "pattern is fixed" and he has done all this before, others teased Mahieka and Hardik's PDA, calling it "not cute but cringe pro max."

A user wrote, "Why are they sitting on chairs during the havan when the panditji is sitting on the floor?"

Another asked, "Did they get married?"

Hardik Pandya's dating history

After separating from his wife, Natasa, rumours of him dating UK singer Jasmin Walia surfaced earlier this year. She was clicked at the stadium while Hardik was playing and even spotted entering the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus after their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. However, later it was reported that the two had split and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed their wedding vows according to Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. The couple are co-parenting thier son Agastya.

Rumours about Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma's relationship began after fans noticed the two following each other on Instagram.

Speculation about Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma began after a reddit post went viral. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Hardik in the background of one of Mahieka's selfies. The two also follow each other on Instagram, and in one of Mahieka's posts, she can be seen showing off jersey number 33, the number associated with Hardik Pandya. Since then, the couple have been indulging in PDA on social media.