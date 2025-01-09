A shocking piece of news has gripped the entertainment industry. On Wednesday, renowned filmmaker, writer, poet, and journalist Pritish Nandy passed away at the age of 73 at his South Mumbai residence.

Anupam Kher remembers his 'fearless' friend: 'Always larger than life'

Actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handle and announced the sad piece of news, "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! An amazing poet, writer, filmmaker, and a brave and unique editor/journalist!" Kher wrote, reflecting on the deep bond they shared during the early days of Kher's career. "He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always larger than life."

Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Pritish Nandy. A fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word, he embodied integrity like no other. pic.twitter.com/kMX9nnRjfD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 8, 2025

"I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeekly. He was the true definition of yaaron ka yaar! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken," Kher wrote.

Rest in peace @PritishNandy … Was a privilege getting to know you during Pyar ke side effects… Brave, provocative, unique as a filmmaker & journalist/editor. Shall always think of you warmly. Sending love and prayers to the family ??? #pritishnandy pic.twitter.com/dujmhO312o — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) January 8, 2025

Apart from Anupam Kher, several other eminent personalities extended condolence to the acclaimed filmmaker.

I’m shocked & saddened by the passing of @PritishNandy, a family friend. He was a journalist, filmmaker & activist whose creative genius & sharp intellect left an indelible mark on India’s cultural & media landscape.



I am praying for his loved ones during this difficult time. — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 8, 2025

Suhel Seth paid tribute to Nandy on social media. "Deeply deeply saddened at the passing on of my dear friend @PritishNandy: we used to often engage in harmless (and humorous) banter on Twitter. Travel well Pritish...(sic)," wrote Seth on X.

Hansal Mehta mentioned, "Sad, sad news. My most personal work has lost one of its greatest patrons. You lived well Mr Nandy. Will miss you terribly. My deepest condolences to the entire family. I remember when I first met him in 2005 I had shared the idea for Omertà. Let's make it he said. When nobody had belief in me or my ideas Mr Pritish Nandy gave me the strength to dare, to dream and to tell stories that mattered to me - no matter what. He did not end up producing Omertà eventually but I owe the film and a lot of my journey beginning from Shahid to him. We had the most delightful conversations, he was always candid with me and I always left his room very energized. So hard to believe that he is gone."

We mourn the passing of our senior and multi-faceted member, Mr. Pritish Nandy, and celebrate his many accomplishments as a journalist, writer, editor, and producer?? pic.twitter.com/0QsifE6IvO — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) January 8, 2025

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "True creative genius and a kind soul, you will be missed, sir."

A true creative genius and a kind soul, you will be missed sir. #PritishNandy ?? pic.twitter.com/NKZQ4ITaEm — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 8, 2025

Sophie Choudry mentioned, "Rest in peace Pritish Nandy, Was a privilege getting to know you during Pyar ke side effects... Brave, provocative, and unique as a filmmaker & journalist/editor. Shall always think of you warmly. Sending love and prayers to the family."

Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We… pic.twitter.com/QYshTlFNd2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 8, 2025

The illustrious career of Pritish Nandy

Pritish Nandy was honoured with numerous prestigious accolades during his lifetime, including the Padma Shri in 1977, the Karmaveer Puraskaar in 2008, and the International Humanitarian Award in 2012, among others.

In the early 2000s, he produced several notable films under his banner, Pritish Nandy Communications, including Sur, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. More recently, his company ventured into digital entertainment, producing the popular web series Four More Shots Please! and the anthology series Modern Love Mumbai.