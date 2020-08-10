The Uttar Pradesh police released three sketches of a man who is accused of brutally raping a six-year-old girl in Hapur district based on the inputs of the statements of the girl's parents and neighbours and eyewitnesses.

On Thursday a horrific incident had surfaced, a six-year-old was brutally raped n Hapur district. She remains in a critical condition even as the police continue to hunt for the accused.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house on Thursday when the accused picked her up and forcibly took her on his bike. The girl was later left in a grievous condition in a field.

Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment is extremely critical as she has received severe, multiple injuries. A doctor said that the girl is conscious, but is very scared, said the doctor.

The Hapur rape case

The girl was kidnapped from outside her home in the Garh Mukhteshwar area, reportedly by a man on a motorcycle. The police launched a hunt for the girl after her parents lodged a missing complaint.

She was found the next morning, unconscious and soaked in blood, behind bushes not far from her village. The girl was rushed to a specialised hospital in Meerut where the medical examination confirmed rape.

Hapur SP Sanjeev Suman said that they have not yet been able to record the victim's statement because of her medical condition. He said that six police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, protests are being held by the Samajwadi Party and Congress over the incident.

She has already undergone one surgery and doctors say she is stable but not yet out of danger. The doctors said that the girl was brutalised in a manner that is shockingly similar to the Nirbhaya gang rape case of 2012.

The girl will need treatment for a long duration and more surgeries, said Dr SK Garg, the principal of the Meerut Medical College where she has been admitted.