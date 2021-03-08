March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day and is a day to reflect on the contributions that women make towards our society that otherwise go unnoticed. Women have paved their way to the roads of success, breaking the stereotypes and confines of societal opinions. In this smart era, smartphone is an extension of our lives and women have contributed a great deal to this space.

We use apps for pretty much everything these days. But little do we know about who developed these apps that are set out to make our lives easier. There are some popular iOS apps that have been developed by women and used by the world. Let's take a look.

Top iOS apps developed by women

Here's a list of iOS apps that have been developed by women:

Canva

The extremely popular platform that lets you create compelling designs for pretty much everything under the sun. Be it your presentation to an Instagram post, Canva has it all. Melanie Perkins, CEO and co-founder of Canva is behind the highly successful graphic design app that can be used by the masses.

Castbox

If you love podcasts, Castbox is a suitable app for your iPhone. You can find, save, download, and listen to your favorite podcast, FM, radio and audiobook. You can also listen to over 50 million episodes of podcasts from 27 different countries on iPhone or Apple watch. All thanks to Renee Wang, who founded Castbox in 2016 and has become incredibly popular in the iOS ecosystem.

CHANI

The CHANI app combines the wisdom of the stars with mindfulness and meditation, supports your growth and well-being. With the most detailed birth chart explanations available, real-time updates - specific to you - on how to work with the astrology of the moment. The horoscopes are written by Chani Nicholas and a team of professional astrologers and the app was built in partnership with queer-led software development agency AnnieCannons.

Clue

There might be a lot of period tracking apps out there, but Clue stands out. It offers an easy-to-use solution that helps you make sense of your periods, fertility, pregnancy, and menstrual health. Clue was co-founded by Ida Tin, who is the current CEO of the company.

Brilliant

Brilliant is a one stop shop for all your mathematics, science, CS and quantitive finance needs. It brings interactive learning experience for all ages from award-winning teachers, researchers, and professionals. It was founded in 2012 by American educator entrepreneur Sue Khim, who was in 2013 listed among Forbes 30 under 30 for the Education category for her work on Brilliant.

Lake Coloring

The fun colouring app for iOS devices lets you engage with your love for painting on a digital platform. Anja Renko is the co-founder and CCO of the award-winning app and majority of the Lake's core team comprises of women - right from designer to community manager and developer.