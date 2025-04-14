On April 14, Malayalis across the world joyfully celebrated Vishu, marking the beginning of the Malayalam New Year. Deeply rooted in tradition, this auspicious festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and his incarnation, Lord Krishna, with prayers for prosperity and blessings in the year ahead.

The day begins with the revered ritual of Vishukkani, a beautifully arranged display of auspicious items like rice, fruits, gold, coins, flowers, and a mirror, all placed before an idol or image of Lord Krishna. It is believed that viewing the Vishukkani first thing in the morning brings blessings and good fortune for the year ahead.

The celebrations continue with fireworks, the wearing of new clothes (Vishu Kodi), and a sumptuous vegetarian feast known as Vishu Sadya. Together, these customs make Vishu a festival of joy, spiritual reflection, and familial warmth.

On the auspicious occasion of Vishu, celebrities have taken to Instagram to extend warm wishes.

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to wish her fans a Happy Vishu with a heartfelt carousel post. Expressing gratitude, she acknowledged the immense love she has received from her South Indian fanbase and added that she wouldn't feel worthy of it unless she made the effort to speak their language. Janhvi also thanked Mili director Mathukutty Xavier and her Ulajh co-star Roshan Mathew for helping her learn Malayalam and Tamil.

The post featured Janhvi in two stunning saree looks. In the first image, she wore a classic beige and gold silk saree, exuding traditional elegance. In the second, she looked radiant in a deep maroon silk saree, perfectly complementing the festive vibe.

Sharing a video with the caption, "Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu! My Malayali and Tamil fam, I hope you guys have the best year ahead filled with love, prosperity, and happiness," Janhvi expressed her gratitude for the consistent support she has received from fans across the South.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra, a cross-cultural love story that is currently in production. She then has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan.

Karishma Tanna keeps it festive and fabulous as she celebrates Vishu with her husband. The actress took to social media to share glimpses of her vibrant celebrations, showcasing her festive spirit and traditional look as she marked the occasion with her loved ones.

Superstar Mohanlal took to social media and shared a beautiful post and penned a heartfelt message.