Happy Varamahalakshmi Festival 2025: Best Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Picture Greetings To Share On The Occasion

The month of August is filled with vibrant festivals, starting with Raksha Bandhan, followed by Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Varalakshmi Vratam.

In 2025, the Varalakshmi Vratam festival will be celebrated on Friday, August 8th. It is observed on the second Friday of the Hindu month of Shravan. This auspicious day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is widely celebrated by married women who seek her blessings for prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

The story behind the festival

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi appeared in a devotee's dream and instructed her to observe a special vrat (fast) to fulfill her wishes. This led to the widespread observance of the Varalakshmi Vratam among Hindus. It is believed that performing a pooja on this day invokes the blessings of eight forms of the goddess—wealth, earth, learning, love, fame, peace, pleasure, and strength.

The significance of the name

The name Varalakshmi, associated with Goddess Lakshmi, highlights her "boon-giving" nature. It is derived from the Sanskrit words "Vara" (boon) and "Lakshmi" (goddess of wealth and prosperity), meaning "the one who grants boons" or "the goddess who fulfils wishes." Varalakshmi is revered as a divine aspect of Lakshmi, believed to bless her devotees with abundance and well-being.

Rituals and Offerings

On this day, women wake up early, take a sacred bath, and decorate the area where the Kalash (a ceremonial pot) will be placed. The Kalash, made of gold, silver, or brass, is filled with rice and a betel nut, and adorned with haldi (turmeric), kumkum (vermilion), flowers, fruits, jewellery, and sweets. Offerings of money and food are made to the goddess as part of the worship.

Wishes

Wishing you a blessed Varalakshmi Vratham filled with health, wealth, and happiness.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with prosperity and joy this Varalakshmi Vratham.

Happy Varalakshmi Vratham! May your life be filled with divine blessings and love.

May this Varalakshmi Vratham bring you abundant success and good fortune.

On this auspicious day, may your prayers be answered with prosperity and joy.

May Goddess Lakshmi's blessings fill your home with peace and happiness.

Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Varalakshmi Vratham with your loved ones.

May the divine grace of Goddess Lakshmi shower upon you this Varalakshmi Vratham.

Quotes

• May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi fill your life with health and wealth.

• On this Varalakshmi Vratham, may you be surrounded by love and abundance.

• Celebrate this auspicious day with devotion and gratitude. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham!

• May this Varalakshmi Vratham bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations.

• Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Varalakshmi Vratham with your loved ones.

• On this sacred day, may you be blessed with happiness and success.

• May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and joy this Varalakshmi Vratham.

• Wishing you a blessed Varalakshmi Vratham! May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with health, wealth, and happiness.