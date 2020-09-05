Every year, India salutes its hardworking teachers by commemorating their efforts on September 5th, that is Teacher's Day. The day that is celebrated in the memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, first Vice-President and second President of the country, is celebrated not just by the common people but also by the Bollywood makers in various forms. Over the years, many influential movies have been made with a Teacher as a protagonist.

While some filmy teachers have talked about the 'Parampara Pratishtha Anushasan' of life in the movies, there have been some characters that took us back to our schools and made us miss our favourite teacher. From the first teacher, we had a crush on to the favourite sports teacher, let's have a look at the list of Bollywood teachers that are too cool for school.

1. Sushmita Sen as Chandni

No matter which school or college you have been to, most of us had that one teacher we all had a big crush on. Farah Khan's Mai Hoon Na was a full-on entertainer but one important part of the movie was the sizzling chemistry between the chemistry teacher Chandani, played by Sushmita Sen and Major Ram (Shah Rukh Khan) who was pretending to be a student. Daydreaming, background songs and waiting eagerly for her classes, this movie will take you back to the memories of your secret crush on the teacher.

2. Shah Rukh Khan as Raj Aryan

Amidst the strict administration of the headmaster like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan character emerged as a saviour for the students in all-boy Gurukul. He taught them music, romance and fun and inspired them to achieve something in life. An open music class, with a dashing teacher like SRK, talking about romance. That's the class we all want to sign up for.

3. Shahid Kapoor as Rahul Udyavar

Just like SRK, Shahid Kapoor's character from the movie Paathshala also made us fall in love with him. He played the role of an English teacher who is cool, charming and knows how to stand for the children. Apart from teaching English and life lessons, Shahid also taught his students how to stand in unity against the atrocities we face in life.

4. Aamir Khan as Ram Shankar Nikumbh

I know I'll speak for everyone when I would say that Ram Shankar Nikumb from the Taare Zameen Par is the coolest teacher we all have seen. From thinking out of the box ideas to inspire the students in the class to help out a child overcome his fears, this Aamir Khan's character was a gem. Ram, not only helped Ishaan who was suffering from dyslexia but also made his parent realise that being a topper not always gives your life a purpose, being creative and imaginative does. Also, his spiked hair became a trend amid the students. How cool is that?

5. Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur

As a teacher, suffering from a rare nervous disorder called the Tourette Syndrome, Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur in Hichki, didn't just fight her hiccups but also the hiccups she faced in her career. Though the students and the management tried to undermine her and laughed at her, she took everything sportingly and taught the same to her students.

6. Naseeruddin Shah as Coach Mohit

We all have met teachers in schools and colleges that have inspired us, but there are some people in life who motivates us outside the classroom, or in the case of Iqbal, on the field. Naseeruddin Shah who was a raging old alcoholic managed to turn the life of his deaf and mute students, upside down by coaching him for cricket. He made Iqbal realise his true virtue and fight the odds on the field. Not only Shreyas Tadpale's character was coached Naseeruddin, but Shah himself overcome alcoholism by trying to get Iqbal in the big league.

7. Jeetendra as Tutor Ravi

They say that love can conquer everything, even if it's a bunch of little brats who can make you go crazy. Gulzar's Parichey is the story of a tutor, who changes the mindset and thinking of five spoiled grandchildren with his love and hard work. Released in 1972, this movie talked about how to win the hearts of children and bring them back on the tracks.

International Business Times, India, wishes all the lovely teacher's out there, Happy Teacher's Day!