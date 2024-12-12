Superstar Rajinikanth, the Thailaivaa, is one of the most celebrated actors across the continents and is the 2nd most relevant and is actively working in the films at the age of 74.

Rajinikanth turned 74 on December 12, 2024. On this special day, the superstar's fans visit temples and stand in front of his residence to catch a glimpse of him. To celebrate the birthday of the legend, we talk about his iconic stardom and his unparalleled global craze.

Rajinikanth's entry into films was unlike any other. He literally and figuratively opened the gates of stardom with the first scene in his debut film, Apoorva Raagangal, which was released in 1975. Directed by his mentor K. Balachander, the film earned him recognition for his unique mannerisms, which distinguished him from other actors of that era.

Talking about mannerisms, Rajinikanth's walking style, or the way he lights the cigar, how he eats chewing gum in the most simple yet stylish way, is still relevant and loved by his fans 50 years later.

How did Shivaji Rao Gaikwad become Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth's actual name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. When he worked on his first film with director K. Balachander, the latter decided that Shivaji needed a new name to avoid being confused with actor Sivaji Ganesan. He chose the name Rajinikanth—the name of a character from a film he had directed, Major Chandrakanth (1966).

How did Rajinikanth earn the title of a superstar?

Producer Dhanu, who produced Bairavi (1978), did a 40-foot cutout of Rajinikanth at Plaza Theatre in Chennai and printed posters along with the moniker "Superstar" Rajinikanth. In the poster, the actor was seen fighting a snake, holding a whip, and carrying a goat on his shoulders. Even since then, up until now, the actor's name on the big screens is showcased with the title Superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's fame in Japan

While Rajinikanth is celebrated in Tamil Nadu as a godlike figure, his stardom began in Japan with the film Muthu, which was released in 1998 in the country.

Directed by K.S. Ravikumar and produced by Kavithalayayaa Productions (backed by K. Balachander), Muthu was released as Odori Maharaja (Dancing Maharaja) across 50 screens in Japan.

As per reports, Muthu lasted for 23 weeks and grossed US$1.6 million.

Not just Japan, Rajinikanth has a massive fan following among the Tamil diaspora located in the US and South Asian countries.

Rajinikanth is one of Asia's highest-paid actors and among the highest-paid South Indian actors. Having worked in over 170 films and achieving cult status, the actor has achieved the status of a living deity among fans.

At the age of 74, Rajinikanth continues to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm—an unmatched quality that fans cheer for when they see him on the big screen. He is currently working on Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Produced by Sun Pictures.

He was last seen in the film Vettiyan, which released on Diwali 2024, being loved and celebrated by not just his fans from the era he belonged to but also fans from every generation who celebrate and love the superstar for his simplicity and humbleness, which is the reason why Rajnikanth is truly Thalivaa.

If the 80s and 90s kids have films like Muthu, Narasimha and Dalapathy to celebrate the actor, the 2000s kids love watching him as Shivaji in Shivaji The Boss, Robot, and Jailer. Anirudh and Rajinikanth's duo seems to be the new hit duo in the industry, as Anirudh has been giving many hit songs for the beloved superstar.