While you may want to spend the rest of your life with your partner, the way you ask holds great importance. As this is one memory that would bind the two of you together, forever. And this would be the moment you both would look back at and cherish.

Proposing is a big step in a relationship and if you are looking for cues on how to do it, here are some of the best relatable Bollywood proposals.

Wake Up Sid: There is something about a written proposal that never goes out of style. The old-world charm and romanticism that comes alive when one writes a letter can never be matched by any grand gesture. And when the feelings are so straight from the heart, like the one Aisha writes for Sid in the film, it is bound to make one realize the power of true love. And say yes!

Rang De Basanti: It's all about surprising your better half. Pop the question when they are least expecting it. Choose a breathtaking location or make your regular go-to place memorable by proposing there with a ring in your hand. No grand gestures, no beating around the bush; just do it sweet and straight. Just like Ajay did in the film.

My Name Is Khan: If you are a woman and you want to express your feelings, take cues from Mandira in My Name Is Khan. She was not going to wait forever for her prince charming to pop the question. When she realized he was the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, all she had to do was take charge and just ask.

Ye Jawani Hai Deewani: The proposing sequence in the film comes at a time when Naina has lost all hope from Bunny and is busy with her life. That's when Ranbir Kapoor knocks on the door with balloons and a ring. Unexpected, uninvited, surprise! That is something that steals the deal even today. Plan a visit to her home with some balloons, a cake, champagne, and a gorgeous ring. Pour your heart out. And she would never be able to say no.