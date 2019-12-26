New Year's Eve is just around the corner and we bet you're looking for the best place to party. If you haven't' been able to narrow down your party destination, we've got you covered.

If you're living in Bengaluru, you probably won't fall short of places to party. If you have your favourite party spot, it probably has some NYE celebration planned for night of December 31. But if you got no place in mind, there are plenty of options in and around Bengaluru for you to kickstart the New Year with a bang.

Most party places in Bengaluru require a cover charge for New Year's Eve, which is why you should be prepared to shell out some extra cash. But it is bound to be well worth your buck if you're looking to enjoy great food, booze and music.

We've handpicked some of the most happening New Year 2020 parties happening in Bengaluru along with their cover charge and venue details and everything you need to know.

One Night in Paris NYE 2020

Bengaluru's landmark star hotel, the Leela Palace, is hosting NYE party at XU with DJ Hassan, DJ Jonas and DJ Sneha. The party begins at 8 p.m. on December 31 and goes on till 12:30 a.m. midnight post-New Year countdown. The NYE party package here comes with unlimited food and beverages and the pricing is as follows:

GENERAL - EARLY BIRD - (Unlimited Imported Liquor with Extensive Buffet spread)

Couple - Rs 5999 Female - Rs 2999 Male - Rs 3999

VIP (Comes with an enclosed area with sitting arrangements)

Couple - Rs 9999 Female - Rs 4999 Male - Rs 6999

Los Angeles 2020

Another luxury venue is hosting a lavish NYE party in Bengaluru. The Chancery Pavilion is brining LA theme with a casino and the venue opens for celebrations at 8 p.m. and keeps the party going till 1 a.m. There are DJ Shasha, DJ Akhsay Rana, DJ Niks and DJ Wink to keep your feet tapping the entire time. The prices are as follows:

Regular

Couple - Rs 4,499 Female - Rs 1,999 Male - Rs 2,499

VIP

Couple - Rs 5,999 Female - Rs 2,999 Male - Rs 3,499

NYE 2020

If you're not in the mood of spending much this New Year's, don't be disappointed. Royal Orchid is hosting NYE 2020 party at the Royal Orchid Resort and Convention Centre to bring together the masses with low entry tickets. There are unlimited F&B packages at the same prices as Leela and Chancery, but one can also gain entry to the venue by just paying a fraction of the cost.

The party will be live with DJ Sid and Dj Sharnea's grooves, international belly dancers, fire show, poolside access and much more.

Entry ticket

Female - Rs 559 Male - Rs 799

Package

Stag (male/female) - Rs 2,399 Couple - Rs 3,999

New Year Bash - 2020

If you've visited Loveshack and can't wait to see what the New Year scene is like there, you are in for a luck. From unlimited food and beverages to celebrity DJ, Punjabi dhol, dance floor at the rooftop venue till 1 a.m. is something you will be drawn to. Pricing to gain entry at your favourite local party stop can be found below:

Female - Rs 2,000 Male - Rs 2,222 Couple - Rs 3,333 VIP couple - Rs 5,000 (includes table reservation

Housefull 2020

If you have a celebrity crush, this party is for you. Housefull 2020 is the theme party at The Lalit Ashok, where celebrity Rannvijay is going to be present. Additionally, there will be Harsh Bhutani and DJ Varun to keep the crowd grooving to their beats. All this in the luxury of a 5-star setting, unlimited F&B, fireworks and much more. The party begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and goes on till 1 a.m. Pricing details are included below:

Female - Rs 3,099 Male - Rs 3,599 Couple - Rs 5,999

These are not the only options for you out there. If you're looking for a great time besides the above-mentioned options, check out the list below to find your best party spot in Bengaluru: