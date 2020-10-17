It is the festive season in India and most importantly something to sway people's attention from all the negativity and well, COVID-19 pandemic worries. Navratri is a nine-day festival, which is celebrated with fervor and joy across the country. From delicious spreads to decorated houses and a lot of dancing, Navratri is the much-needed morale boost needed in these tense times.

Due to COVID-19, the Navaratri celebrations which end with Dussehra will not be like the previous years. But that doesn't mean you wouldn't celebrate it at all - moreover, extend hearty wishes to your friends and family.

Significance of Navaratri

Navaratri signifies the victory of good over evil. The festival celebrates Goddess Maa Durga's triumph over demon Mahishasur to free the land of all evil. The nine days of Navaratri dedicate nine avatars of Maa Durga, each of which is associated with the Goddess' incarnation. On the final day, which is Dussehra, it is believed Maa Durga leaves Earth and returns to heaven.

Navaratri wishes, messages to share

May Goddess Durga shower all her blessings on you and your family. HAPPY NAVRATRI!

May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri bring your good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

Maa Durga will surely bestow her 9 forms of blessings for you and your family: Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

May Goddess Durga provide you with the strength to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubh Navratri!

Wishing you a very happy and vibrant New Year and auspicious Navratri.

May Lakshmi donates the internal wealth of virtues or divine qualities. Happy Navratri!