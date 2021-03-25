https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/758622/quad-summit-2021.jpg IBTimes IN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from Friday, said that he was "happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties".

In a statement on Thursday, he said he will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and he will participate at its National Day celebrations on Friday.

"I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last Century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions. I look forward to visiting Bangabandhu's Samadhi in Tungipara to pay my respects to his memory," he said.

PM Modi in Bangladesh

The Prime Minister also said that he will also look forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri SriHarichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message."

Later, the Prime Minister has plans to hold "substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina" after their "very productive virtual meeting" in December 2020.

He will also meet President Abdul Hamid and interact with other dignitaries.

"My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's abiding support for these achievements. I will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against Covid-19," he added.