Fitness has been getting a great exposure over the internet and many people have gone ahead in making their career in the fitness industry. Well, people have a perception that fitness is all about going to the gym or doing yoga. But it is not completely true. A proper diet and nutrition play a key role along with physical exercise. Happy Singh is a celebrated name who is a fitness consultant, transformation expert and ISSA certified nutrition coach. He hails from Raipur, Chattisgarh and has got numerous clients not just in India but also overseas.

He is popularly known as Happy The Monk Singh and started his career as a fitness consultant and later joined the Squats team as a nutrition coach. In 2015, he bagged the second position in MuscleMania competition and since then, there's no stopping for this fitness expert. Celebrities like Dev Gill and Sambhavna Seth have been his clients and he has helped in bringing a significant transformation in many people's lives. After his graduation, Happy Singh had made up his mind of becoming a Chartered Accountant. But with joining the gym, he developed his interest in the field of bodybuilding and decided to invest his time in the fitness industry.

The journey was not an easy one for the fitness influencer. Initially, he had to go through some major health issues of his back. That led him to go on bed rest for a long time. His perseverance and willpower saw him return stronger as he made an unbelievable transformation leaving everyone shocked. His journey as a fitness expert and an influencer has inspired many people to always keep fighting no matter what. Besides bodybuilding, Happy Singh has been a part of various fashion shows, brand assignments and has judged many shows in Raipur. With his story, one thing is clear that passion can be discovered at any age. All you need to have is the will to overcome the obstacles in life. Don't you agree?

