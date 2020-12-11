Hanukkah is here and this year, the Jewish festival will be celebrated from December 10 till 18. If you're looking for apt messages and wishes to share with your friends or family, you'll find them right here. Moreover, we've gathered some history and significance of the festival in the Jewish religion.

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is one of the most important festivals in the Jewish tradition. It's also called the Festival of Lights and celebrated for eight days in the Jewish month of Kislev. As the Hebrew calendar is based on lunar cycles, this year's Hanukkah falls on December 10.

Hanukkah marks the victory of light over darkness and as a way to commemorate the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem. Dating back to 2,000 years, the army of Jews won against the Syrians to reclaim the temple in Jerusalem. After taking over the temple, the Jews cleansed and rededicated the temple in eight-day celebration.

There are popular beliefs that the eight days of celebration is a symbolism to the miracle that had occurred, wherein the candelabra, which only had oil to light it for one day, lasted eight days. But there are some contradictions to this belief.

Tradition of lighting Menorah

Menorah is a light stand in Hebrew and is a symbol of Jews. The eight branch candelabrum with a holder for ninth is called shammes. The ninth candle is used to light the others, one candle a night to be fully illuminated by the end of Hanukkah.

People are sharing photos of their Menorah as they commence the celebrations of Hanukkah.

How to wish Jews on Hanukkah?

Here are a few wishes you can share with Jews, of course a personalized one can go a long way. There are graphics as well if you wish to share them with your friends and family.

Hanukkah Sameach!

Sending love your way during the Festival of Lights.

May the Lord light up your soul and bless you with all the love and joy you deserve. May these eight days be the best times of your life. Have a bright Hanukkah and enjoy the holiday!

Here comes the festival of lights with lots of joy and laughter! Happy Hanukkah. Forget all your worries this Hanukkah season. Hope you have a great time with your family and friends.

May the lights of Menorah candles fill up your home. May you welcome the bright light and happy sunshine with open arms. Hanukkah Sameach! To you and your family.

May you find the peace that you are looking for and embrace the true meaning of Hanukkah, I also wish you find the guidance and love which holds the pillar of Hanukkah.

May your heart be warmed with the glow of Hanukkah candles and your New Year be bright, happy and healthy. Happy Hanukkah! Hope you enjoy this magical festive to the fullest.

Remember the miracle of Menorah, that even though the oil was supposed to burn for just one day how it flashed for eight long days. May you also receive lots of miracles this holiday season.

Hanukkah Sameach! Enjoy this festival to the fullest. I hope the lights of Hanukkah guide you to the right path. Have a happy holiday.

Pixabay

Pixabay