On Friday, April 7, 2023, Christians all across the world observed "Good Friday". Social media was filled with messages saying, "Have a blessed Good Friday". However, actress Madhuri Dixit's husband and Indian-American cardiovascular surgeon, Dr Shriram Nene, the recent tweet on "Good Friday" irked netizens.

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene faces severe backlash for his insensitive tweet

Dr Nene took to his social media and wrote, "Happy and Good Friday to all who celebrate!"

This didn't go down well with netizens and they schooled him for his ignorance end also explained to him the "context" behind "Good" in "Good Friday".

Some even suggested that he educate himself on cultural sensitivities before posting such messages.

A user wrote, "Who celebrates good Friday sir?? It's the day of prayers and mourning. Not celebration. Some brush up on General Awareness might be of help before you tweet something like this!"

Another one mentioned, "It's a day observed, not celebrated"

The third user mentioned, "Did you actually live in the US ?"

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday, which is a significant Christian holiday, is observed globally to commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion and death at Calvary. It is a time for Christians to mourn, reflect, and repent. Although it is a solemn occasion, some people still extend

For the unversed, Good Friday is not a festive celebration, but instead, it is a time of reflection for Christians to remember Jesus Christ's sacrifice for humanity and to contemplate their faith and mortality.

Describing Good Friday as "happy" can be interpreted as insensitive or disrespectful to its religious significance.

Why you shouldn't greet someone with 'Happy Good Friday'?

If you want to post something on Good Friday, just text or tweet saying – Have a blessed Good Friday. It is believed that God loved the world so much and that we wanted to protect the people who believe in him, that he sacrificed his only begotten son, to save others from perishing. On this day, Christians visit service at the church to remember the sacrifice that Jesus Christ did for humanity. Some even refrain from eating to observe the day of mourning and sorrow.

Social media user takes to Instagram to explain why Good Friday is observed its significance and importance

A social media user advocate Leons Thomas Joseph explained the meaning of Good Friday on his social media handle. Taking to his Instagram stories he shared how Catholics observe this day.

Easter is celebrated on Sunday in the same week as "Good Friday"

Easter is a Christian holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is one of the most important holidays in the Christian calendar and is celebrated by billions of Christians around the world.

The Easter story is recounted in the New Testament of the Bible, which tells of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. The resurrection of Jesus is seen as a symbol of hope and new beginnings for Christians.