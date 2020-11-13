The festival of lights is here to illuminate our lives during such challenging times. Festivities are a great way to bring out of the positive energy in us, and even share that positivity with friends and family - something of which is a rare commodity during the pandemic. Without forgetting the fact that COVID-19 continues to linger, this Diwali will have its own style of celebration - masks, social distancing, crackers-free (at least in some states), personal hygiene and a whole lot of digital communication.

That said, Diwali wishes can still be conveyed via digital means by sharing messages, statuses and greetings on social media and IM platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. There are a lot of Diwali stickers to choose from, but the personal touch of a hand-written message is always special.

If penning down a heartfelt note for your friends and family this Diwali is proving to be a challenge with all the chores, you can pick one from below and personalise it further if you choose.

Diwali 2020 wishes, greetings, messages

May the festival of lights fill you with bright moments, cheerful life and colourful memories. Happy Diwali.

May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse on this Diwali. Happy festive wishes.

The festival of lights Diwali is here. On this auspicious day, I wish you all the blessings from the Almighty. May you have a great days ahead filled with happiness and joy. Happy Diwali.

Diwali is all about having fun with friends and family. When you all celebrate this day, I am here far away and miles away from each one of you. I miss all the moments we spent together all this year. I want you all to enjoy the colourful day thinking am there. Happy Diwali to all.

Even though I cannot come home to celebrate Diwali this year, I have quite a lot of Diwali memories that I can cherish throughout my life. Love you and miss you all. Happy Diwali.

Wishing you and your family health, success, peace and a journey towards the never ending light. May this Diwali light up new dreams, fresh hopes and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Diwali.

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Diwali!

May the warmth and splendour, that are a part of this auspicious occasion fill your life with happiness and bring cheer, joy and prosperity in your life. Diwali wishes to you and your family.

The festival of Diwali teaches us to fight against evil and follow the path of goodness. May this divine occasion illuminate your life with peace, happiness, and affluence!