It is finally that time of the year when millions of people all over the world come together to mark Jesus Christ's birthday. The joyous occasion, which falls on December 25 every year, sees people stay through the night to attend midnight masses and sing carols to spread the Christmas spirit.

Taking a long break from busy schedules, family unite for a lavish Christmas lunch spread and exchange gifts to mark the occasion.

For those of you who don't know, Jesus is believed to have been born to Joseph and Mary in Bethlehem. A recreation of this moment is made in homes on the occasion of Christmas as children are told the tale of Jesus' birth.

International Business Times, India, has compiled a list of best messages, wishes and greetings you can share with friends and family on Christmas, this year. Find them below:

The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.

May your Christmas be filled with the true miracles and meaning of this Merry time.

A silent night, a star above, a blessed gift of hope and love. A Merry Christmas to you and your whole family.

I wish you the unconditional love of God in all the dreams of your heart and your everyday prayers. Merry Christmas.

Wishing you peace, joy, and all the best this wonderful holiday has to offer. May this incredible time of giving and spending time with family bring you the joy that lasts throughout the year.

Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.

We hope your holidays will be filled with joy and laughter through the New Year. Merry Christmas!

Enjoy your well deserved rest and time with family. Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year!