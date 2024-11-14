Childhood is all about imagining wild and crazy crossovers, from thinking that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are real, like a father-son duo, to actually getting scared by the thought of Manjulika. We've all grown up watching films that are very close to our hearts, especially films made for children like Taare Zameen Par, Chain Kuli ki Main Kuli, Bhoot Uncle, Makdi, Bum Bum Bole, and many more. Here's a list of films that will take you on a nostalgic trip of your childhood.

Chillar Party

• Cast: Shriya Sharma, Sanath Menon, Rohan Grover, Naman Jain, Aarav Khanna, Vishesh Tiwari, Shashank Shende

• Release year: 2011

• Genre: Comedy, Drama

• Where to watch: Netflix

Chillar Party, one of the most popular Bollywood film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl, is a heartwarming tale of a lively group of kids who unite to rescue a friend's dog from a scheming politician. How they bond together to save the dog while being bullied and also playing pranks shows us the true meaning of friendship and courage.

With humor and charm and an authentic performance by the young cast, the film will make you relive your childhood days. This delightful blend of adventure and meaningful lessons about loyalty and standing up for what's right has earned Chillar Party a lasting place as a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

Not to forget the banger song featuring Ranbir Kapoor, which is still very relatable, and one cannot stop but groove to the beats to this song, Tai Tai Phis.

Stanley Ka Dabba

• Cast: Partho A. Gupte, Amole Gupte, Divya Jagdale, Numaan Sheikh, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Reddy

• Release Year: 2011

• Genre: Comedy, Family, Drama

• Where to watch: YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV

Stanley Ka Dabba is a touching story that takes you back to the simplicity and innocence of childhood. The film follows Stanley, a spirited boy who arrives at school without lunch yet manages to win over his classmates and teacher.

As the narrative unfolds, it reveals the hidden emotional turmoil Stanley faces at home, offering a heartfelt look at friendship, empathy, and the struggles children often hide. With a perfect blend of humor and emotion, the movie reminds us of the power of compassion and the unexpected connections that form in school.

My friend Ganesha

• Cast Ahsaas Channa, Kiran Janjani, Shital Shah, and Upasana Singh.

• Release Year 2007

• Genre: Comedy, Family, Drama

• Where to watch Hotstar

My Friend Ganesha is a story about Aashu, an 8-year-old boy who finds his Ganesha, and how he feels safe, powerful, and happy after he becomes friends with Ganesha. This is the plot of this heartwarming film.

As the narrative unfolds, it is revealed that it was Aashus imagination of Ganesha and how he deals with it is what all the kids found exciting. I am sure all of us as kids loved singing the Oo my friend Ganesha song and vibing to it.

Bhootnath

• Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aman Siddiqui, Juhi Chawla, and Shah Rukh Khan

• Release year: 2008

• Genre: Horror, Comedy

• Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bhoothnath features Amitabh Bachchan as a ghost in a heartwarming story inspired by Oscar Wilde's The Canterville Ghost. The film beautifully showcases the bond between Big B's Bhoothnath and Aman Siddiqui's Banku.

The plot follows Aditya, Anjali, and their son Banku, who move into Nath Villa, only to encounter the ghost of its previous occupant. Unfazed, Banku befriends the ghost, leading to a touching and engaging journey. With the perfect mix of humor, emotional depth, and spooky fun, the film is a nostalgic treat that will make you relive your childhood days. Big B's performance adds an unforgettable charm to this family classic. I am sure we all have tried eating those aloo ke parathas just like Banku and did want a Bhootnath to help our moms clean the jalis of our homes.

5. Return of Hanuman

• Cast: Irfan Khan, Raj Singh, Kathleen Barr

• Release Year: 2007

• Genre: Animation, Musical, Religious

• Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar

Return of Hanuman is a 2007 action adventure film directed by Anurag Kashyap. It was a sequel to Hanuman, produced by Shailendra Singh. The film is about a young boy, Minku, ridiculed by his friends, who begs the gods to send him down to Earth, and his wish is granted. The film has a huge recall value because of its stunning visuals and voiceovers by famous actors, and it was loved by kids for its famous song "Aasman ko Chukar Dekho," sung by Daler Mehandi.