Who doesn't love Vicky Kaushal? The boy who started his career with a top-notch performance in Masaan and backed up his billing as one of Bollywood's most talented newcomers with a string of impressive performances (Sanju, Uri, and Manmarziyaan to name a few).

Courtesy of those, the lanky lad from Masaan now ranks as the tinsel town's most eligible bachelor. As he turns 32, let's find out if you knew these facts about the Raazi fame Vicky Kaushal:

1. Bollywood hunk Vicky Kaushal was born on May 16, 1988, to Shyam Kaushal who is an action director. Though he hailed from a filmy house, he was never raised like a Bollywood kid.

During an interview with TOI, he disclosed, "I did not have any inclination towards cinema. The atmosphere at home was not filmy and we would never discuss anything related to films. I was an industry kid but was never brought up like one."

2. Vicky did not have a lavish childhood and he used to live in the chawls in Mumbai, while his father was a stuntman in movies.

3. While most of the actors hail from theatre schools and journalism backgrounds, Vicky came to Bollywood with an Engineering degree. He is an Electronics and Telecommunications Engineer and completed his graduation from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai in 2009.

When Vicky was offered a job after the completion of the degree, he turned it down to become an actor.

4.. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he is an exceptional dancer and loves reading and travelling.

5. Vicky made his debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana but he was recognised as an actor after his movie Masaan. To prep for his role, he spent one whole month in Varanasi, so that he can get the essence of the character.

For his performance in the movie Masaan, Vicky has won various awards.

6. Before becoming an actor, Vicky worked as an assistant director in movies. Vicky Kaushal actually assisted Anurag Kashyap for his super hit movie Gangs of Wasseypur. They collaborated again for Manmarziyan, where Vicky was seen in the lead role.

7. Vicky is a typical Punjabi foodie who loves eating junk. He claims himself to be a complete foodie and loves eating Pani-Puri, Jalebi-Rabri, Aaloo Paratha and Chinese dishes.

8. Vicky Kaushal has surely become a ladies man with her versatile roles and rustic personality. He was rumoured to be dating Harleen Sethi but they never split the bean on the same.

After his stint on Koffee With Karan, it has been said that Vicky is now dating Katrina Kaif. They were spotted spending time with each other on the Ambani's Holi Bash 2020.

9. For Vicky, who himself is an amazing actor, Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are like inspiration. He has gone on record to accept that he watches their movies with special attention and really treasures their acting skills.

10. Unlike other stars, who might want to celebrate their birthdays at home, Vicky has a longing to be on the set of a film, especially on his birthday.

Vicky is a total Bollywood buff and his all-time favourite movies are Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, whereas his favourite directors are Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap.

International Business Times, India would like to wish him Happy Birthday and ask,

How's the Josh this birthday, Vicky?