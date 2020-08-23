The scintillating Vaani Kapoor has turned 32 today. Unlike her contemporaries, she has taken on a distinct path when it comes to her filmography. Even though she has appeared in only a handful of movies, yet continues to turn heads and command attention from her fans wherever she goes.

Hailing from non-Bollywood family background, the diva from Delhi made her transition from an intern in the hotel business to a model and finally to an actress in a short span of time. Super sexy Vaani debuted with Yash raj film's Shuddh desi romance in 2013 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra and won the Filmfare's best debutant award (female) for the same.

Not only as an actor, but Vaani has also worked on her appearance as per the requirement of the roles. Shedding her cute and bubbly avatar from her first movie, she emerged as a sexy french speaking, outspoken uber-cool chick in "Befikre", with Ranveer Singh. Though the movie failed to emerge as a success on the box-office, Kapoor's acting talent was recognized and she became one of the hottest divas of Btown. Be it bikini or dresses, denim or formals, Vaani is a true star with an amazing fashion sense.

As the sultry lassie blows her birthday candles today, let's have a glimpse on some scintillating pictures that will surely leave her fans wanting for more.

1. Perfect Bikini Bod

2. Nailing the traditional look

3. Monochrome diva

4. Little black dress

5. Slaying in Saari

6. Shine bright like a diamond

7. Game on in Neon

8. The 'OOMPH' look

9. Summer dress goals

10. Happy Birthday, Vaani Kapoor!

After taking an almost three-year hiatus, she returned on the big screen starring alongside none other than the Greek god of film industry himself, Hrithik Roshan in "War", which remains her commercially most successful venture till date.

The actress is set to appear in Shamshera and Bell Bottom-up next, as well as talks of a project of her starring with Ayushmann Khurrana is also under work.