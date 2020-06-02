Making it big in Bollywood is not an easy task, even if you are born with a silver spoon and have a superstar parent, still, it's difficult to establish your name in the tinsel town.

But when you're launched opposite the one and only Salman Khan, things tend to fall in the right place. Something similar happened with Sonakshi Sinha when she made her grand debut with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood and then continued to show her versatility in the industry.

Ever since her debut in the tinsel town, Sonakshi has delivered some excellent performances such as Dabbang series, Noor, Akira etc. She was applauded for her brilliant acting skills in the movie Lootera opposite Ranveer Singh. Sinha, who has turned 33 today, is not only a blessing for Daddy Shatrughan Sinha and Mom Poonam Sinha, but has also managed to won the hearts of millions of fans over the years.

Hailing from the family of a veteran superstar, Sonakshi has not only being loved for her acting and dancing skills but she has also inspired millions with her incredible transformation. Sonakshi was a chubby kid and there was a time when she actually used to weigh around 90 kgs.

You read it right! The drop-dead gorgeous diva of Bollywood, who has been slaying the silver screen ever since her debut, and is known for her fitness regime used to very cute chubby daddy's little girl before her debut. Though she was pretty then and pretty now but in order to fit the role of Rajjo in 2010, she managed to lose a considerate amount of weight.

Sonakshi Sinha's journey from Fat to Fab:

Sonakshi was a bit overweight when she decided to enter Bollywood. In her childhood, she was a plumb kid and while she was loved for that, as she grew and entered Bollywood, it became mandatory for Sinha to shed some extra pounds for her roles. With sheer determination and workout, she actually managed to lose 30 Kgs. Talking about her healthy lifestyle and diet plans, she once said, "It was a combination of proper diet and vigorous exercise that got me to the shape I am in now."

Salman Khan helped Sonakshi lose weight

While many male stars feel awkward in commenting on their co-star's weight and figure, just for the sake of not hurting their sentiments, when Salman saw potential in Sonakshi, he egged her to lose some weight before her first film. Giving credit to Dabbang Khan she said, "He saw potential in me and egged me on to lose weight. I would say his contribution was the highest as I started taking it seriously only after he told me to."

Sonakshi's debut was a grand success and people highly applauded her for her acting skills as Rajjo in Dabbang but still, she became the constant target of 'body-shaming' and people didn't found her figure idle for a Bollywood actress. Although this naive criticism never affected Sonakshi and she was adamant to do what she felt was right for her.

"If it hadn't come from within, I wouldn't have done it," saying that, Sonakshi began her journey to lose weight.

Sonakshi Sinha: 'I am allergic to the gym'

Though Noor fame follows an extensive workout regime now which includes yoga as well as functional training but did you know there was a time when she actually hated going to the gyms? "It was not easy at all for somebody like me. I am the kind of person who hates the gym. I am allergic to the gym. I want to run away from it. But I think once I put my mind to something, I go out and achieve it, and I guess I did that," said Sonakshi who's fitness routine nothing but inspirational.

Sonakshi hired Shahid Kapoor's trainer

There was a time when her movies like Rowdy Rathore, R Rajkumar and many more did wonders on the box-office still she was constantly called off for her weight. Sonakshi then turned to her then rumoured boyfriend Shahid Kapoor for help and hired his trainer to get the desired body.

Her workout regime included cardio exercises, cycling, and functional and weight training. From swimming and playing tennis to routine gym visits, twice a day, and hot yoga as well as spinning for more flexibility resulted in Sonakshi Sinha's wonderful transformation. As per Vogue, her cardio mostly includes StairMaster for thirty minutes followed by brisk walking for about 20-25 minutes.

Sonakshi Sinha's diet plan: 'Eat a brownie, spend 20 minute extra on a treadmill'

Not only regressive fitness routine but a strict diet plan was also followed by Bollywood's Sona in order to maintain her chiselled body. Being a foodie that she is, it was difficult for Sonakshi to cut down on her favourite food items. She said, "Food is my first love. I never followed a diet that makes me cranky and unhappy. I believe I work too hard to deprive myself of the one thing I love the most- food! I eat regular food, but in lesser quantities than before. Eating small meals every 2 hours helps in keeping up the metabolism all day."

"I even binge sometimes. Who's gonna stop me when there's a brownie right in front of my eyes? But if I do, an extra 20 minutes on the treadmill is a must," she added.

As per the reports, Sonakshi's breakfast includes cereal and milk with whole wheat toast, which is usually followed by some dry fruits and a cup of green tea, after a while. For lunch, she prefers homemade food and for dinner, she often eats dal, sabzi, chicken, and fish. She does not take any kind of carbohydrates after 6 pm.

Her weight loss journey has been nothing but simply inspirational. She has motivated many of her fans and girls who want to attain a particular shape. Speaking of the journey, she once said, "Don't expect results overnight. It took you months or years to pile on the kilos, what makes you think it will be gone in a few days? It is important to condition your mind and be patient during the process. Rather than dwelling on how much more you have to achieve, think of how far you have already come."

On the work front, she was last seen in Kalank opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor, along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The Asli Sona of Bollywood will be celebrating her 33rd birthday today, quarantined at home.

International Business Times, India wishes Dabbang Sonakshi Sinha, A very warm and fun-filled Happy Birthday.