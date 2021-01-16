Model turned actor Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most talented actors we have in B-Town. Called the heartthrob of Bollywood, the actor the actor's journey has been awe-inspiring.

Form modelling to being an assistant director of Karan Johar's film 'My Name Is Khan', to now a successful actor Sidharth has definitely come a long way. Siddharth Malhotra has achieved a lot at his young age and performed beautifully in hit movies. With no Godfather in the film industry, he proved that hard work and presence are the only keys to success. Siddharth's fans drool over his hot to the body, the discipline that he follows to diet, his infectious smile and his expressive eyes.

As the actor turns 36 today, we bring you some lesser-known facts about, his diet regime and more.

Early life:

Siddharth was born to Sunil Malhotra and Rimmi Malhotra on 16th January 1985 in Delhi. His father was in the Merchant Navy. He loves travelling and would often travel with his dad during his summer breaks.

Struggling days

His journey into stardom was not easy. Sidharth was a model before making his acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year'. He had once said that shifting to Mumbai from Delhi was the toughest decision that he made in his life. Talking about his early days as a budding actor, Sidharth had once revealed that he actually started in Bollywood as an assistant director for 'Dostana'. Before that, he tried out his luck in advertisements and met with many rejections along the way.

Debut

In 2006, Sidharth was seen in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha – Prithviraj Chauhan. He portrayed the role of Jaichand in the show which starred Rajat Tokas in the lead. Siddharth was supposed to make his Bollywood debut in 'Fashion', opposite Priyanka Chopra. However, due to contractual obligations with leading modelling agency, he couldn't take up the project.

Dream role

The actor wishes to play a villain in the 'Batman'. In Bollywood, he would love to do Mogambo or Shakaal.

Currently, he owns a plush apartment in Mumbai.

Food and fitness

Sidharth Malhotra's has an athletic body. The actor prefers playing football than spending long hours at the gym. He credits his fitness to his personal trainer Satish Narkar.

His workout regime:

The actor's workout sets are changed every four weeks by his trainer. His workout sets are planned to maintain his muscular physique and keep him light on his feet. Sidharth Malhotra starts his workout with a ten-minute warm-up exercise moving on to cardio and weight training. Sidharth also likes going for a run and swim twice a week. Besides pull-ups and push-ups, the actor also believes in working on the core and lower back for optimum fitness.

Diet

Sid has a sweet tooth, so he prefers dark chocolate. The actor also eats jaggery, which he says is a healthy substitute for artificial sugar. He also prefers eating whole fruits but reportedly avoids the juice. The actor does not drink alcohol, and neither smokes. He sticks to organic or boiled food.

Let's take a look at Sidharth's shirtless pictures that are totally drool-worthy

Wishing the hottest, healthiest and fittest actor of B-town a very Happy Birthday!