Shilpa Shetty has lit up the screen on many occasions for us, and today is her birthday. As the actress turns 45, wishes and love are pouring in from all quarters. Raj Kundra also had something to say to her on her special day.

As Shilpa turns 45, her husband Raj Kundra took to Instagram to post a video. In a message to his 'darling wife,' Kundra declared his love and what the actress means to him.

Shilpa Shetty receives loving message from hubby

This year birthdays are going to be a lot different thanks to the pandemic. There will be no huge parties, a long list of invitees, none of the frills that a birthday may otherwise entail. Now, it's just loved ones, and genuine feelings and blessings from the heart. That's not all bad.

Shilpa Shetty turned 45 today, and her husband Raj Kundra had something to say. The Bollywood actress has made a generation dance and has given us some incredible performances to look back on. Raj Kundra shared a romantic message for his wife on Instagram.

In a video, playing to Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You, Raj Kundra played photos of her. He also wrote a sweet message, "To my Darling Wife, You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty Your Hubby."

Even Shilpa's sister Shamita had a wish for her, she too shared pictures of the two of them together, and wrote, "Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions, yet their roots remain as one..."