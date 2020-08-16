While the world revolved around the three Khans ie. Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir, there was one more Khan that gradually made his way to the top, and is now ruling the OTT world and that is Saif Ali Khan.

Born in the family of Nawabs, Saif Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. The actor, who has complete half-century today by turning 50 has done several movies as a lead and have enthralled the audience for ages.

The father of three, who is soon going to welcome a new member in his family, has evolved when it comes to personal life. Shedding the urban cool rom-com avatar, Saif Ali Khan has become more mature. He has not only made peace with his ex-wife and has been beautifully handling the relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, but also evolved as a person and a husband for Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif Ali Khan's 'WOW' evolution

Not just in his personal life, but the 'Natkhat' Nawab of Bollywood has evolved when it comes to professional choices as well. Ever since his debut in 1992 with Yash Chopra's 'Parampara', Saif has come a long way. While some of his initial movies went down the drain on the box-office, films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and more did well.

In 2001, Saif did Dil Chahta hai, which went on to become one of the most promising movies of his career and after that, there was no turning back. The age of Saif Ali Khan began with big banners signing him for noteworthy roles such as Rahul in Kal Ho Na Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, LOC Kargil and many more.

Saif and his 'suave' as the main lead

Though Saif was getting his hands on some amazing projects, it was in 'Hum Tum' and 'Parineeta' when he was established as a mainstream actor in the lead role. Through his versatility in acting and in style, by trying three different looks for Hum Tum, he proved that he has the genes of the talented veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore. Saif took to screen a suave and urban guy who was every girl's dream.

As they say, it's important to change with time or you will be left behind, Saif journey from careless young man to a more sensible man began in his 30's.

From millennial's love to a mature man

As Saif Ali Khan entered his 30's there was a streak of healthy change visible, not only in the choices of films he signed but as in his personal relationship. Saif amazed critics and fans with his avatar in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara.

The guy who was famous for playing charming and classy roles on the silver screen turned rustic and he received awards and appreciation for his role. He also fell head over heels in love with Kareena Kapoor Khan and married her, showing the signs of stability he has obtained in personal life.

The 'Race' of success, begins

Taking forward his new avatar of the strong, rustic and boss man, Saif Ali Khan did the Race series with Abbas Mastan and garnered huge appreciation for his role. Movies like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail connected directly with the youth and helped Saif in excelling on the box office.

Saif is one of few actors who have accepted that fact that doing the age-appropriate roles are better options, rather than romancing a girl in her 20's. Shedding his chic hero look away, Saif invested himself in doing some meaningful movies such as Phantom, Kaalakaandi, Rangoon, Chef, Laal Kaptaan etc.

While these movies might not have garnered much of a success, it showed how Saif is choosing some brilliant and noteworthy projects.

Nawab of 'Box Office' to King of OTT

In the era when his fellow co-stars were still romancing teenage girls on the big screens and singing love songs in the valley, Saif went forward to make his big debut on the digital platform. As a Sardar Cop in Sacred Games (Part 1 and 2), Saif Ali Khan went through a mental as well a physical transformation. He went to the gym, ate right, practised and beautifully aced the character of a cop.

Though Saif has not received awards for many of his brilliant performances, he is one of the most respected actors of Bollywood. He has proved that if you change with time, there are better chances to excel in life. He was last seen in Dil Bechhara in a cameo role with Sushant Singh Rajput.

International Business Times, India wishes Saif Ali Khan, Happy Birthday!