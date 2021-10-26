Raveena Tandon was a rage, is and always will be! The National Award-winning actress has been one of the few from the industry who has never hesitated from calling a spade, a spade.

Working on her own terms and giving us major life and relationship goals, Raveena Tandon turns a year more glamorous on October 26. Here's taking a look at the 5 things we wish we could steal from her Bollywood wardrobe.

That yellow saree: Bollywood might have given us many chartbusters, but this one, never gets old. Paired with Raveena Tandon's sensuous and phenomenal dance moves, the yellow saree from Tip Tip Barsa Pani, became a trendsetter of sorts.

From Katrina Kaif to Sushmita Sen, many actresses wore similar yellow saree and danced to various rain songs; but no one comes even close to what Raveena Tandon delivered in the song. No wonder it's called the hottest Bollywood rain dance song ever!

White dress: Another dress of Raveena Tandon which gained an iconic status is the white dress from the song – Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. Paired with the foot-tapping number and killer hook step, the white dress had glamour and sass written all over it. So, if there is one white dress we all want, it has to be the white one from Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Mohra.

The pantsuit: If there was one thing that left everyone talking even when the film (Aks) got over, it had to be Raveena Tandon's power suit. Fiery, feisty, and fun; the pantsuit in the song Ye Raat, left a lasting impression on us all.

That black chashma: Raveena Tandon took fashion to another level with her kala chashma in all her quirky songs. From Laila Laila Chillaunga, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare to Kisi Disco Mein Jaye; Raveena's shades also did a lot of talking.