Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao is no doubt one of the most talented and appreciated actors of Bollywood. He is one of the first actors in his generation and has been enthralling the audience with his brilliant performance. Be it his amazing comic timing to impeccable versatility to adapt in any role, Rao has made sure that he keeps on experimenting. Rajkumar is one of the few actors who has not only bagged a National Film Award but has proved that you don't have to be a star kid to make it big in the industry.

Paying small and influential roles, Rajkumar Rao has made it to the top today. Some of the movies were critically acclaimed while some were commercial, but all of them managed to garner love. Every time Rao comes on the big screen, it's like magic. From his debut in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' (2010) where is nailed the role of a man who seduces saleswomen to have sex with her and sells it for money to a Gujrati Entrepreneur in Made in China, Rajkumar Rao has impresses audience with different and unique roles.

For the guy who has been brought down for his looks in this tinsel town, Rao has risen to prominence and has become one of the most desirable bachelor's of Bollywood. As he blows his Birthday candles and turns 31, let's have a look at five roles that made him one of the brilliant actor of Bollywood.

1. Shahid

At an early stage in his career, Rajkumar Rao proved that he's going to make big in Bollywood. Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010, Rajkumar proved his virtue through this movie. He brought the character to life through his extensive hard work and bagged a National Award.

2. Kai Po Che

As Gopal Patel, the young and ambitious entrepreneur, Rajkumar became the household name. Along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh, this ambitious and reality check version of friendship gave goosebumps to many. Rao got the opportunity to shine as an actor after his stint in Kai Po Che!

3. Trapped

As a man who was stuck in a building with no food, water and electricity, Rajkumar managed to engage the audience with the screens. It was his dream to work with Vikramaditya Motwane and he proved his talent by acing the lead role in Trapped. The movie was gripping and Rao steals the show with his acting skills.

4. Stree

Rajkumar Rao has done movies that have been closer to reality. But films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree showed the fun and undiscovered side of Rajkumar Rao. Whether it was reciting an essay on mor (peacock) or describing the services provided at his tailor shop without catching a breath, Rao proved that no one could have aced the role of Vicky in the movie. His comic timing with friends and chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor was also applauded by the audience.

5.Newton

As a noble clerk in Newton, who was sent on election duty and was ready to go to any length to get the work done assigned to him, no matter what may come his way, Rajkumar gave a noteworthy performance. Raj brilliantly connected with his role as Newton Kumar and adapted the philosophy and ideology of the character. His performance was highly appreciated by the fans and the critics.

International Business Times, India wishes Rajkumar Rao, Happy Birthday!