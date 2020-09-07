Radhika Apte is the quintessential queen of Bollywood. She has always experimented with the genres and has delivered some phenomenal performances. Every time Apte has graced the camera, she has proved that she's the beauty with brains. Making her debut through a small role in Shahid Kapoor's Vaah! Life ho Toh Aisi, Radhika has moved forward, winning millions of hearts. She has done movies in various languages such as Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Hindi.

The 35-year old actor has done many critically and commercially hit films such as Pad Man, Lust Stories, Andhadhun, Badlapur, Lion etc. and is also considered as a famous face of the OTT platform. Though Apte considers that she's not 'commercial enough', she has bagged more projects than any current actress in Industry.

Not just in India, but the charms of her acting skills has mesmerised the international audience as well. She made the country proud in 2019 after getting nominated under the Best Performance by an Actress category at the prestigious International Emmy Awards. Though Radhika was born in a family of doctors, she chose to follow her dream of becoming an actor.

Apart from enthralling the audience with her strong and fierce performance, Radhika has managed to raise the temperature every time she has stepped out of her house. Just like her roles, she is famous for setting a statement when it comes to fashion. From sexy gowns to scintillating bikinis, Radhika had the perfect body and confidence to carry any outfit beautifully.

As Radhika blows the candles of her 35th birthday, let's have a look at some of her pictures that will raise the temperature.

Radhika Apte was last seen in Netflix's 'Raat Akeli hai' with Nawazuddin Siddique and other phenomenal actors. The movie got rave reviews and was appreciated by the fans and the critics.

International Business Times, India wishes Radhika Apte, Happy Birthday!