Talk about superstars and one name instantly makes its way to our mind is South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi. Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad aka Chiranjeevi is a versatile actor with amazing screen presence. The actor who turned 65 today is one of the reputed actors of the Indian entertainment industry, who has ruled the Telugu Film Industry for nearly four decades, with several outstanding performances to his credit.

For years, his movies have not only been entertaining the fans of the South Indian film industry but also the Bollywood buffs. The actor turned politician has done around 150 movies and has gained the tag of an ultimate superstar.

As Chiranjeevi blows his Birthday candles today, let's have a look at some memorable roles done by him.

1. Chantabbai

Forget about Sherlock Holmes, Chiranjeevi as a messy and funny detective was a treat to watch. Not only his comic timing was amazing but the movie had entertained a wide range of audience with an amazing narrative.

2. Khaidi No 786

Khaidi was one of the breakthrough movies of Chiranjeevi's career that put him on the map of the superstars. His character as a young boy Suryam who was unjustifiably arrested of killing his own father and sister and story of his revenge was engaging. Chiranjeevi arose as a superstar through this movie.

3. Challenge

As we all know nothing is impossible for the Megastar and he proved it by acing the character in the movie 'Challenge'. A challenge of earning 50 lakhs in 5 years was a treat to watch and kept fans on the edge. The gripping storyline by Yendamoori Veerendranath had not only enthralled the fans but also made it a massive hit.

4. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Chiranjeevi is one of the greatest actors of South Indian industry. Team him up with Sridevi and you get a whole package. The love story of this fantasy movie where the lead actress Indraja, played by Sri Devi who is the daughter of Lord Indra, falls in love with a common man Raj, portrayed by Chiranjeevi.

5. Indra

Indra was not just a movie, it was a turning point in Chiranjeevi's career. After giving a few flops, Indra emerged a massive hit and left the fans in awe of the Megastar. It was not only the first Telugu movie to gross over Rs. 300 million but also had a 175-day run in 32 centres including a 227-day run in Satyam theatre, Adoni. The megastar also bagged the best actor in the Nandi awards for this movie.

6. Tagore

Considered as the best movie of Chiranjeevi's movie career, Tagore was a massive hit. After his movie Indra, it was one of the highest-grossing South Indian movies. As per the media reports, the movie had a huge success on the box-office and collected Rs. 150.4 million in 2 weeks and Rs 25.35 crores in its full run. Remember Akshay Kumar's Gabbar? It was the Hindi remake of Chiranjeevi's Tagore.

7. Swayam Krushi

Gaining appreciation from both critics and the fans, Swayam Krushi was a touching tale that added a golden feather to Chiranjeevi's cape. The movie emerged as a blockbuster and as per the reports, it celebrated 100 days at many theatres.

Though he has entered the world of politics, Megastar Chiranjeevi is still entertaining the audience with his amazing acting skills. He was last seen in Telugu-language historical action film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

International Business Times, India wishes Megastar Chiranjeevi, Happy Birthday!