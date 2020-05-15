Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of beauty, grace and elegance in Bollywood. Even after working for 36 years in the film industry, her stardom and glamour have remained intact. Over the years, Madhuri Dixit Nene has proved herself as a versatile actress and a flawless dancer.

The beautiful actress Madhuri turns 53 today and she is still ruling the heart of the Bollywood lovers. Bet it Chandramukhi from Devdas or Maya from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the dhak-dhak girl managed to excel, each role with her magnetic personality.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's have a quick recap of some of the iconic characters played by Madhuri, that made her the ageless goddess of the film fraternity.

1. Madhu from Dil (1990)

Madhu was a strong and fierce girl from the early 90s Bollywood that gave hope to every girl to stand up for their love. Madhuri became the muse for every young lover and her sizzling chemistry with co-star Aamir Khan in this movie got her her first Filmfare award.

2. Nisha from Hum Aapke Hai Kaun (1994)

From purple sari to knee-length frocks, Madhuri set a style statement as Nisha in the 90s. She was bubbly, caring and a dream for every guy out there.

She won the heart of millions by her graceful sacrifice and love and the movie inculcated the value of family in the modern age. And of course, who can forget the iconic 'Uhuu-Uhuu' (How she and Salman Khan managed to make coughing a love signal, is beyond my imagination.)

3. Saraswati in Beta (1992)

In the era when daughters-in-law were treated as mere ornaments in our society and were weighed on the parameters of dowry, Madhuri emerged as a strong woman who rebels against her manipulative mother-in-law.

Madhuri as Saraswati became a backbone for his innocent and naive husband Anil Kapoor, blinded by motherly love. Apart from the brilliant acting skills, Madhuri also gave Bollywood, one of its iconic songs, that described her career and made her the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood.

4. Mohini from Tezaab (1988)

Madhuri and Anil Kapoor were one of the iconic Jodis of the 80s and the 90s. They have delivered many hits and Tezaab was surely one of them. Madhuri as Mohini managed to bring the face of a young female lover to the Bollywood fans and made 'Intezaar' way more fun with her song 'Ek Do Teen....'

5. Pooja from Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

Madhuri as Pooja or we say, Maya, was rather a mystic character. Dixit managed to make everyone fall in love with her again and again, whenever she enlighted the screen with her presence.

Her magnetic chemistry with the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan, made the character of Pooja, a headstrong dancer, massive hit.

6. Chandramukhi from Devdas (2002)

There are very few actresses in Bollywood that can match the talent and beauty of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit happens to be one of them. It rarely happens that the audience leaves the theatres, feeling connected to the character who was not the love interest of the protagonist.

Well, that was the magic of Chandramukhi. Madhuri, in the role of a courtesan in love with an alcoholic, made fans believe in selfless love. Not only her performances but her iconic dance numbers like Maar Dala, Dhai Shaam and Dola Re Dola, made everyone groove, smile and fall in love, at the same time.

7.Anjali from Pukar (2000)

Madhuri as Anjali, made people believe that you can conquer love with patience and purity in your heart. As an innocent childhood lover to Anil Kapoor, who played the character of an Army Major in the movie, she made fans trust the magic true love. Her song Key Sera Sera with dancing legend Prabhhudeva proved that no one can beat her when it comes of faceoffs.

8. Janki from Lajja (2001)

Bashing the patriarchy system in our society, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff's Lajja became a cult movie. Madhuri, who was in a supporting role in this movie, managed to give a strong message as a woman fighting against gender discrimination and for the rights of her unborn child, as Janki.

She proved that just like Sita from Ramayan, the modern-day women, also have to go through the 'Agni Pariksha' of the society, every day.

9. Begum Para from Dedh Ishqiya

In her second innings as well, Madhuri has managed to deliver some amazing performances. With her strong and fearless character in Dedh Ishqiya, she proved that the magic of Madhuri does not fade with time.

10. Madhura from Bucket List (2018)

Madhura is a beautiful character to which every other woman in this country was able to connect with. As a housewife, Madhuri's character was a tight slap on the society who doesn't recognise the efforts of their mothers, wives, daughters and woman in any form.

It also showed that their no age limit to achieve and fulfil your dreams and do what your heart truly wants. Madhuri's extraordinary performance surely made this Marathi movie to the bucket list of all the movie lovers.

International Business Times, India, would like to wish Madhuri Dixit Nena the heartiest birthday and a great year ahead.