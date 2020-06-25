Kapoor family is known as one of the most prestigious families of the film industry, which has been entertaining the masses for ages. Starting from Prithvi Raj Kapoor to his son Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and many more, the dashing men of Kapoor clan have ruled the silver screen for many years. Hailing from a family of superstars, Karisma Kapoor's journey was not exactly a bed of roses as she has to fight her own family to get her first break in Bollywood. In the house where no girl has ever worked in the show business, Babita Kapoor (Karisma's mother) supported Karisma to pursue her dreams and make a name in Bollywood.

Making her entry 29 years ago through Prem Qaidi, Karisma proved that she's here to stay. The Biwi No.1 actress who has turned 46 today, managed to enthrall the audience through her movies, songs and peculiar dance steps. Lolo, who has worked as lead in many drama and masala movies over the span of almost two decades, have scintillated the screen with her magical blue eyes, perfect figure and sizzling chemistry with the co-stars such as Salman Khan, Govinda and Akshay Kumar.

While being fit and trendy are the things of the 21st century, Karisma Kapoor revolutionalised the style quotient in the 90s through her elegant dressing sense and charisma. Birthday girl Lolo, has been creating headlines not only for her acting skills but also for her personal life. Emerging as a strong woman and a fierce single mom after her toxic marriage with ex-husband Sanjay Kapur, Karisma proved that she's is a woman of substance. Not only in real, but on the reel as well, Karisma has played some characters that have managed to inspire many women, imparting the true essence of feminism.

From a fearless sister to a strong friend and a devoted mother, let's have a look at five iconic roles played by Karisma over the years, making her the badass diva of Bollywood.

1. Fiza (2002)

Karisma formed an image of a commercially hit heroine, who was mostly seen in a 'typical masala movies'. But breaking the shackles, Lolo emerged a fierce actress in the movie Fiza in 2000. As and in Fiza, Karisma portrayed the character of a strong-headed sister, who loses her brother (Hrithik Roshan) in 1993 Bombay riots. With hope in her eyes and determination in the heart, she eventually finds him only to realise that he's no longer the innocent boy who got lost in the riots.

Discovering the fact about her brother Amaan's involvement in a terrorist group, Karisma tried to stop him, convince him but at the end when things went out of control, she even gathered the courage to kill him. Lolo's performance managed to amaze the audience and her rawness as a sister and a woman was highly appreciated by the critics and her fans. She also managed to bag the Filmfare Best Actress award.

2. Shakti: The Power (2002)

No psychologist, mathematician or Nobel Laurette can determine and measure the extent to which a mother can go to protect her child and Karisma Kapoor's Shakti was all about it. Based on the real-life story of Betty Mahmoody, 'Shakti: The Power' gave Karisma the chance to prove herself as a quintessential actress. As a woman, fighting the deep-rooted patriarchal norms of the family and protecting her son from the dominance of his grandfather played by ace actor Nana Patekar, it was one of the best performances of Karisma.

Through Shakti, Karisma delivered the message that no matter what happens, you have to stand against the evils of the society of they might suppress you. The movie did not d wonders commercially but Karisma's role was applauded by the fans and the film industry.

3. Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

Now, this movie might come as a little out of context in the list of Karisma's iconic performance but in her role as Nisha, the second lead, Lolo proved that the true essence of love and feminism comes with a little bit of sacrifice for the person in front of us. In the Yash Raj production Dil Toh Pagal Hai which starred superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, Karisma managed to captivate the screen with her performance. Nisha, a beautiful girl, talented dancer and a reliable friend, falls in love with her best friend SRK, only to realise the friendship is not always about love and marriage. It's about wishing about the happiness of the other person and supporting them no matter what.

Not only SRK but Karisma as Nisha also helps out her nemesis Pooja played by Madhuri Dixit and makes her understand and discover the love of Rahul (SRK). It takes a strong-headed woman to help smile as you see the love of your life, having a happy ending with someone else, and Karisma as Nisha nailed it.

4. Zubeidaa (2001)

In the early 20s, Karisma has played some amazing and strong characters that established her as a versatile actress. Shyam Benegal's Zubeidaa was the tale of an era where men ruled and women were merely consorts. Far away from the mainstream cinema, Karisma beautifully played the role of Zubeidaa, which was based on a real-life character. Zubeidaa was a revolutionary who was probably stuck in the wrong era. She was a free-spirited woman who was bound by shackles of patriarchy and Benegal portrays this quite majestically.

Her father forbids her from acting in films, her husband leaves following an argument, and even her second husband doesn't see her as a partner. Though in a way she faces a lot of rejections in life her spirit to live did not fade. It was a movie that proved that women in our society are constantly brought down, and Karisma's real performance made the character more relatable.

5. Mentalhood (2020)

Making a smashing comeback to our screens, Karisma made her digital debut this year with Ekta Kapoor's Mentalhood. In the character of a docile mother, juggling between her dreams and her kids and family, Karisma depicted the problems faced by every working woman. As Meira, a multi-tasking mom who tries to strike the right balance in parenting and reaches out to other moms through a blog, Lolo showed that it's crucial for us, as a woman to help each other out and support in order to achieve excellence.

As a mom of three stuck amid the big city life, managing to bring peace in the family, Meira discovers herself and her true allies. Fans and critics have been pouring wishes ever since Karisma has made her comeback with a bang.

International Business Times, India wishes Karisma Kapoor a warm and fun-filled birthday!