With a glorious acting career spanning more than two decades, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has played some iconic characters with several of her dialogues being used by people vividly across the country.

Be it her next-door-girl character of Geet in the 2007 film 'Jab We Met' or the quirky eccentric Pooja aka Poo in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum', Kareena Kapoor has undoubtedly enthralled the audiences with her strong performances. As the actress turns 42 today, let's have a look at some of her upcoming films where the audience can expect yet anothet set of iconic roles and performance.

Veere Di Wedding 2

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the hit women-centric drama 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to be back with a sequel with the same star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. However, in an interview, Rhea Kapoor had said that the sequel will be going to happen in a different way than people expect.

The Devotion of Suspect X

the Bollywood diva is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix in a murder mystery titled 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, the murder mystery is based on the Japanese bestseller and award-winning novel by Keigo Higashino of the same name.

Bombay Samurai

According to reports, Farhan Akhtar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are going to romance in Dev Benegal's next project titled 'Bombay Samurai' and Farhan Akhtar will be producing the film along with his business partner Riteish Sidhwani. Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen playing important characters in this film. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Projects yet to be confirmed

Apart from these, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently confirmed that she will starring in film producer Rhea Kapoor's next venture. Kareena, who has previously collaborated with Rhea on "Veere Di Wedding", said the upcoming film is "slightly different" from their 2018 movie. The '3 Idiots' actress also revealed that the makers have already finalised the cast and the production work is expected to start by the end of this year or early 2023.

The actress is also rumoured to feature in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker Bollywood remake of the Marathi film 'Aapla Manus'. As of now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the first choice while the makers are officially yet to confirm the news.