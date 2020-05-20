Jr NTR, fondly called as Young Tiger by fans, and Tarak by his loved ones, turns 37 today. Fans of the actor have been celebrating the actor's birthday on social media with various hashtags for the past couple of weeks. Many of his co-actors have shared some of their memorable work experiences with him.

Here are some of the unknown facts about the RRR actor you have to know on the occasion of his birthday.

Debut at age 10

Jr NTR had made his debut at the age of 10, with the film Brahmarshi Vishwaitra, which was directed by NTR Sr. Later he was seen in Bala Ramayana, which hit the screens in the year 1996. Under the category of children of age of 12, Tarak received the National Award for the best children's film of that year. This film even led to his debut as a lead actor in Rajamouli's Student No.1 and this happened when Tarak was 17-years-old.

A kuchipudi dancer

If you have wondered how come Tarak can dance for some amazing movements with ease, the secret is that he is a kuchipudi dancer. The young tiger sets the screen on fire with several of his dance movies in films.

An amazing cook

Tarak loves to cook and he is a great one, too. Stepping into the kitchen and cooking is a big stress buster to him, and the actor himself has admitted that he really enjoys cooking for his wife. In the final episode of Bigg Boss 1, which he hosted, the actor cooked for the housemates and his fans were in awe in the moment.

Lucky number '9'

Did you know that Jr NTR is mad about number 9. From his vehicle registration number which is 9999 to his Twitter profile Tarak9999, the actor is crazy about this particular number. In fact, he paid Rs 10.5 lakh to get registration number 9999 for his BMW 7 series car.