"Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot." ― Charlie Chaplin.

The Indian film industry has predominantly been a hero-centric one. Each generation of Bollywood has seen its own set of superstars. There has always been so much buzz and hype around the 'hero' of the movie that many of the other characters get totally lost in their aura. One such part that has often been given lesser credit than it actually deserves to get, has been that of a comedian.

The comedic part which often portrays as the butt of the jokes or the delusional idiot has seen many legendary actors such as Jhonny Walker, Kishore Kumar, Mahmood and Kadar Khan, name a few. These artists are few amongst many who have managed to amass their own fan base purely by there acting talent. Carrying forward this legacy of comedians is Johnny lever, who has become a benchmark in for the present breed of a comic artist.

Johnny Lever has been a face of comedy for many years in Bollywood. From his iconic roles to comic timing, we all have enjoyed every ounce of Lever's presence on the silver screen. With inimitable facial expressions and acting skills, Johnny has brilliantly carved out his very own brand of humour.

As the actor turns 63 today, let's have a look at some incredible characters played by Johnny Lever that left us in splits.

1. Babulal in Baazigar (1993)

If 'Bhool Gaya Sabkuch, Yaad Nahi Ab Kuch' had a face, it would be of Lever's character from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's movie, Baazigar. While people left in aww of SRK and Kajol's chemistry after watching the movie, the role of a forgetful servant played by Johnny also mesmerised the audience. The frequently mumbling character with a short term memory loss, who mixes up everything and anything, made the viewers laugh hard.

Watch here:

2. Anna in Khiladi (1992)

Bringing the comic relief in the intense Abbas-Mastan movie Khiladi, Johnny as the lodge owner and nariyal paani seller was a delight to watch. With his comic timing and accent, he managed to win the hearts of the audience. His legendary dialogue and the way of saying 'mere chhote chhote bacche hain' stills linger in-ears if you have seen the movie.

Watch here:

3. Pappi Bhai in Golmaal series

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series has garnered huge success over the years. Apart from cars flying, and fingers breaking, one thing that has been constantly amazing in his movie is Johnny Lever as forgetful Pappi Bhai. The short term memory loss of Pappi Bhai managed to grab the attention of the viewers and made them laugh. This rib-tickling avatar of Lever, where he might have cracked PJ's proved that Johnny is an asset for Indian movies.

Watch here:

4. Aslam Bhai in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (1996)

Johnny's character in the movie Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega 'Aslam Bhai' has to be of his brilliant performances. While the movie was a remake of the Coen Brothers' 1996 classic Fargo, the original addition of Johnny's character worked like a charm. As a 90's kid, Aslam Bhai was the character, which we used to mimic while trying to be cool. With a full song dedicated to him, Johnny played a significant role in this movie.

Watch here:

5. Harilal in Judaai (1997)

Apart from impeccable performances by the lead actors Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, the actors in a comic role such as Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Kadar Khan and especially Upasana Singh, managed to enthrall the audience with their unique role. As a wannabe actor, who fell in love with the 'Abba Dabba Jabba' girl, as Harilal, Johnny outdid himself in the family drama, Judaai.

Watch here:

6.Chhota Chhatri in Awara Pagal Deewana (2002)

While a lot of things in Akshay Kumar starrer Awara Pagal Deewana was copied and unbearable, one character that stood out was that of Chhota Chhatri, played brilliantly by Johnny Lever. In the character of volatile and short circuit Chhatri, who easily gets angry, Lever made fans fall in love with his comedy. On top of this, Johnny shared the space once again with Paresh Rawal, making the scenes pure gold.

Watch here:

7. Mohan/Sohan in Soldier

We all might have different opinions when it comes to Bobby Deol's movie Soldier, one thing that definitely grabbed the attention of our hearts was the character played by Johnny Lever. As a man who is searching for his long lost twin brother, Johnny was convincing in every frame.

Watch here:

They say it's easier to make someone cry, but bringing that out that beautiful smile and charming laugh is difficult and that's what Johnny Lever has been doing for more than a decade. International Business Times, India, wishes 'Comedy King' Johnny Lever, Happy Birthday.