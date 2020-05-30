The drop-dead gorgeous diva of Indian TV industry, Jennifer Winget turned 35 today. Born in the Half Marathi Christian family in Mumbai, Jennifer has managed to rule the hearts of her fans, with her iconic roles. At the age of mere 10 years, she made her debut as a child artist in the film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum'. After that, she was featured in the film 'Raja ki Aaegi Barat' at the age of 12. She has also worked in other movies and TV serials as a child artist.

Winget has worked in several A-list Indian Soap opera. She made a significant appearance as Ronit Roy's daughter in Kausati Zindagi Ki and after that, she went on to sign big banner TV projects. Jennifer is no less than a queen of Indian TV and she has been highly adored by her fans. At a very early age, she attained success and fame, not only because of her beautiful face but also as a brilliant actor.

For years, she has been maintaining her stardom and making the headlines for her professional as well as personal life. From her marriage to Karan Singh Grover to her divorce, Jennifer's life has been an inspiration for many women out there. On her birthday, let's have a look at her beautiful journey through some rare and unseen pictures.

Jennifer Winget's childhood

Daddy's princess Jennifer made an early debut in Bollywood with her cameos in various movies. From Aamir Khan to Aishwarya Rai, Winget has been a part of movies that featured Superstar. She played a small part in 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' and Aishwarya-Abhishek 'Kuch Na Kaho'.

Jennifer made her entry to the small screen with Ekta Kapoor, Kasauti Zindagi Ki Part 1 as Mr. Bajaj's daughter Sneha Bajaj. Be it her role as an honest doctor Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye or her role as an obsessive lover in Beyhadh, Jennifer has impressed the viewers on the small screen as well.

Jennifer Winget Tragic love story

Jennifer got married to her Dil Mil Gaye co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2012. The couple was head over heels for each other but their marriage turned out to be ugly and they divorced each other two years later. After two years of divorce, Karan married Bipasha in the year 2016.

The drop-dead gorgeous diva recently made her web debut with Zee 5's series Code M. Winget is a perfect package of beauty with brains and she has proved it every now and then.

International Business Times, India, wishes her a warm Happy Birthday.