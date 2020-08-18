If there is one person who has managed to capture the bliss that love is and the pain that heartbreak is, it has to be Gulzar saab. For over six decades now, Gulzar's songs have managed to strike a chord in everyone's heart, irrespective of the generation. From making us understand the power of words to sweeping us away in the power of those words, Gulzar saab has been an institution in himself. And on his birthday, as he turns 86 today, we present you some songs and poetries, which have even made the millennial his fan.

Songs

Dilbaro – Raazi: If there was one song that has been dominating all the wedding season songs for the last two years, it has to be Gulzar saab's Dilbaro for the film Raazi.

Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji – Ishqiya: There is something about the song that's not only real but makes you smile every time you listen to it.

Kaminey – Kaminey: This soulful, melodious number from the film Kaminey still remains relevant.

Jai Ho – Slumdog Millionaire: The song that even the West couldn't get enough of. Jai Ho Gulzaar saab!

Tere Bina – Guru: Another masterpiece by the legend that beautifully captures the emotion of love and longing.

Beedi – Omkara: Now who would have thought this sensational number could have been written by Gulzar saab, right? But surprise! It was him.

Kajra Re – Bunty Aur Babli: Another smasher number that still makes all of us tap our feet.

Saathiya – Saathiya: Another absorbing, romantic number that captures the essence of true and new love gracefully.

Chhaiyya Chhaiyya – Dil Se: The song that made Malaika Arora a household name and the lyrics remain forever etched in our memory.

Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale – Maachis: There's something about this song that draws us back to it, over and over again.

Let's also take a look at some of his most beautiful poems

Saans lena bhi kaisi aadat hai, Jiye jaana bhi kya riwayat hai

Koi aahat nahi badan mein kahin, Koi saya nahi hai aaankhon mein

Paanv behis hain chalte jate hain, Ek safar hai jo bahta rahta hai

Kitne barson se kitni sadiyon se, Jiye jate hain jiye jate hain

Aadaten bhi ajib hoti hain.. !!

Ud ke jate huye panchi ne, Bas itna hi dekha

Der tak haath hilati rahi, Who shaakh fiza mein

Alvida kehne ko? Ya paas bulane ke liye?