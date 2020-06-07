It's producing mogul Ekta Kapoor's birthday today. We've seen her produce the best TV shows over the years, and bringing India some of the memorable TV content. Setting an example with her shows as well as her work, it's her special day today.
Many Bollywood and TV celebrities who've worked with her have poured in wishes on her birthday. From director Karan Johar to actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor's friends are wishing her all the love.
Ekta Kapoor receives wishes from all quarters on her birthday
We've laughed and cried with her TV soaps, so have our parents and their parents. Rarely do we find powerful women who've run the show successfully, literally and figuratively. Still, Ekta Kapoor has managed to win the world with the content alone.
Ekta Kapoor turns 45 today, and her friends and TV family in Bollywood have wished her, celebrating her. Ekta Kapoor has many industry friends and associations that go back years with her shows and her movies.
Karan Johar invoked their 'karmic' connection:
This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
The whole cast of Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came together 20 years later to wish her:
Mouni Roy believes without her, the most famous 'soap' would be 'Lifebuoy'
Even though I should mention ♾ things that wouldn’t have happened if she @ektarkapoor wasn’t born, am just gonna note down a few here on this happy occasion of her happy happy birthday?? ~ 1. (Starting with the obvious) there wouldn’t be a “Balaji Telefilms” and many of us would be jobless ? 2. The saas es and the bahu s wouldn’t be the stars of the indian household☺️ 3. The most famous indian ‘soap’ would be lifeboy? 4. The torrid reel to real life on set love stories wouldn’t have transpired? 5. “Shapeshifting snakes” wouldn’t be as cool ♥️? 6. The gram wouldn’t have stolen the idea of boomerangs ?(you practicality invented it ) 7. Saari bindi and jhumkis would be a lot less sexy.??♀️ 8. We wouldn’t have known the concept of a rock solid leader, guide and a friend ? Jokes & fun aside, you are lovelier and more special than all the prose & poetry compiled together and I pray you smile bright today & erry’day ... happyyyyy birthday my dearest ekta maam? I LOVEE YOU very much..
Divyanka Tripathi highlighted how Ekta is set to 'conquer the world':
Hina Khan wrote how Ekta Kapoor inspired her:
You were an inspiration to me before I was an actor or I decided to be a part of the industry. I think a smart woman like you would be aware ...that you sow dreams in people’s hearts n minds. In more ways than one, you and your magic on screen gave a regular girl the dream which looked closer than the horizon. But the best part about you is .. your nature .. you are so so sweet.. I always considered you to be the maverick of Bollywood. But when I met you .. you the real person .. behind the brand .. the factory .. the glamour.. the status .. the star that you are .. I found a mischievous girl who was always excited about her actions... stressed about her challenges yet confident enough on her craft.. you made me feel I am meeting just a regular girl like me .. who likes to share .. to speak and who likes to be the vector of her own dreams .. I thank you for always being there and being the source of inspiration that you are .. Happy Happy Birthday.. Dear @ektarkapoor @ek_ek_ekoo You know I love you tons.. Muuuuuuah #HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor
Parth Samthaan expressed regret over the birthday under lockdown:
We can't wait to see what the year has in store for Ekta Kapoor, what she has in store for us. Happy Birthday, Ekta Kapoor!