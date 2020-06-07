It's producing mogul Ekta Kapoor's birthday today. We've seen her produce the best TV shows over the years, and bringing India some of the memorable TV content. Setting an example with her shows as well as her work, it's her special day today.

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities who've worked with her have poured in wishes on her birthday. From director Karan Johar to actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor's friends are wishing her all the love.

Ekta Kapoor receives wishes from all quarters on her birthday

We've laughed and cried with her TV soaps, so have our parents and their parents. Rarely do we find powerful women who've run the show successfully, literally and figuratively. Still, Ekta Kapoor has managed to win the world with the content alone.

Ekta Kapoor turns 45 today, and her friends and TV family in Bollywood have wished her, celebrating her. Ekta Kapoor has many industry friends and associations that go back years with her shows and her movies.

Karan Johar invoked their 'karmic' connection:

The whole cast of Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came together 20 years later to wish her:

Mouni Roy believes without her, the most famous 'soap' would be 'Lifebuoy'

Divyanka Tripathi highlighted how Ekta is set to 'conquer the world':

Hina Khan wrote how Ekta Kapoor inspired her:

Parth Samthaan expressed regret over the birthday under lockdown:

We can't wait to see what the year has in store for Ekta Kapoor, what she has in store for us. Happy Birthday, Ekta Kapoor!