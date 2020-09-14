From a Radio Jockey to a VJ to today's actor supreme, Ayushmann Khurana has surely come a long way. Starting with the decent Vicky Donor, he endured a lean patch in his subsequent outings on the silver screen. However, post Article 15 and Badhai Ho, the stock has risen to a whole new level. Much to the star's credit, the 36-year-old actor has chosen his movie carefully and has backed up his rather offbeat choices with top-notch performances.

Ayushmann Khurana has a perfect chameleon-like ability to slip into various roles earning applause from the fans and critics alike. Be it comedy or intense roles, Khurana knows how to ace every role. As Ayushmann turns a year older, wiser and dapper today, Here are some roles that catapulted Bollywood's dimpled dearest to superstardom:

1. Andhadhun

Andhadhun was one of the finest movies released in 2018 that helped Ayushmann Khurrana reach the highest points of his career. Bagging the National Award for his role as a singer who was pretending to be blind, Khurrana enthralled the audience through his enchanting performance. Working along with great actors like Radhika Apte and Tabu, Ayushmann managed to charm the audience with his acting skills and screen presence.

2. Article 15

After doing several rom-com movies, when Ayushmann came to the silver screen with a story that is more relevant to the societal issues, nobody knew that he'll leave the fans in awe. Ayushmann as a small-town police officer who has to deal with the rampant caste-discrimination and the resultant crimes in the village managed to garner huge appreciation by the fans and the critics.

3. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

While many actors like to play it safe, Ayushmann has been experimenting with the scripts from the beginning of his career. In the industry where stars are picky and skeptical choose an offbeat role, Ayushmann played a homosexual role in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, celebrating the essence and life of the LGBTQ community. His character was immensely loved by the audience and his love story was once of the cutest stories of Bollywood.

4. Vicky Donor

They say that the first impression is the last impression and boy Ayushmann nailed his by excelling in the role of typical Delhi boy in Vicky Donor. Khurrana gave life to the life of a sperm donor, a character that was not yet explored by any other actor. The movie not just gave Ayushmann the wings he needed, but also imparted a special message.

5. Bala

In the industry where looks matter a lot, taboo smasher Ayushmann nailed the role of a bald man in the movie Bala. The way he portrayed the insecurities of a person suffering from alopecia at an early age was impeccable. Through Bala, Ayushmann gave a special message about how one should love thyself before expecting others to like them.

6. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Ayushmann's movies are famous for dealing with different kinds of issues and this one was about the fat-shaming. Ayushmann's character of a man who was displeased with his arranged marriage with an unusually fat woman put him on the graph of mainstream cinema.

