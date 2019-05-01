Anushka Sharma turns 31 on Wednesday. The Bollywood actress and producer, who is married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma has been trending on Twitter since midnight, with fans wishing the Sui Dhaaga actress on her big day.

After finishing her education in Bangalore, Anushka Sharma began her career as a model in Mumbai and then turned to acting, debuting opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). The film was produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Aditya Chopra, the current head of the company. Since then, Anushka Sharma has not looked back.

Going from strength to strength, she has not only impressed audiences with her acting skills in movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sanju, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, but also her ability to produce quality films like NH10, Phillauri and Pari.

Twitter is flooded with wishes for Anushka Sharma on her birthday. A fan named Manasa said: "One of my favorite bollywood actress and is still underrated by many. Extremely talented @AnushkaSharma". While another fan named NewsGeek expressed how he admired the actress, by saying: "A person I adore, admire and respect personally, an artist and an actor I love, a human being who is honest, compassionate and caring is turning 31. @AnushkaSharma #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma".

Another female fan named Neha posted a picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma smiling, and captioned it as: "That smile on her face . Wish this for lifetime". A fan named Ishab26 said: "Happy bday to the actress who is a powerhouse of talent,is not afraid to take risks,both as an actor & a producer & someone who has a sane head on her shoulders. #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma I really like her".

A fan named Cinderella had the sweetest birthday message for Anushka Sharma. She said: "Happiest Birthday to My Idol With a pure Heart and soul Whose smile Can heal a Million Hearts Beauty Queen My another idol @imVkohli 's strength his love his life his wife May you be blessed with immense happiness and good health keep shining #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma".

Priya VK said on Twitter: "From the Graceful Taani to the Iconic Aafia..Thank you so much for inspiring us in million ways! A Perfect example for all those womens, who wants to make their dreams come true! You give them that Believe Courage & Motivation (sic)."

Take a look at some of the birthday messages for Anushka Sharma here.

