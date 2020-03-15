Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns 27 today. The actress rang in her birthday with a mid-night celebration amid her close friends and family. She was joined by her BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal as the divas celebrated the special occasion together. Alia took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her two friends posing for the camera and wrote, "OMG Look who's hereeee." Alia along with her sister and friends rang in her birthday by cutting two cakes.

Check out her birthday celebrations.

This picture says it all, doesn't it!

Alia's sisters Shaheen and Pooja shared some of her childhood pictures and its too cute to be missed. Alia's mom Soni Razdan penned down a heartfelt note for her daughter telling her to take care of her health.

She wrote: "Happy birthday, my baby girl! To me, this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course, these days I am not required to look after you much and that's as it should be. But once a mother as they say ... All I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year, my birthday wish is all tied up with good health!

"Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time a productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year, I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that! Lots of love always and always ... Mama," added Soni Razdan.

Sister of Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor wished Alia by sharing a family picture of their which had Alia too. Isn't it cute?

Alia started her Bollywood career as a child artist in Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta-starrer Sangharsh, where the little Alia played the younger version of Preity's character. She made her formal debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012.

Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is the sequel to 1991's Sadak. Apart from it, the actress will feature in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fic trilogy Brahmastra, which is the first part of a trilogy. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.