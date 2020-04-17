The coronavirus pandemic has raised major concerns the world over. Even with the toughest restrictions in place, the disease is still steadily but rapidly across India. With Maharashtra being a major epicentre for the virus in India, this has made the situation tenser within the state.

Farah Khan Ali's staff member had tested positive for the virus and this raised red flags for her, her family and her other in-house staff. In light of the situation, the designer got tested for the virus as protocol demands. Her test results are in and Khan announced that she has tested negative but will remain under quarantine till the end of the month as a precaution.

Farah Ali Khan tests negative for coronavirus

ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting ??? — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Farah Khan Ali took to Twitter to share her joy on testing negative. She also posted a heartfelt message, "You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for COVID? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious." Talking about her quarantine she said, "Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass."

You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious ??? — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass ? — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Farah Khan Ali also caused a media stir after her face-off with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel yesterday. She reported the latter over her inappropriate tweets, as a result, Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended by the platform.