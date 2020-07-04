Kamaal R Khan has always been a controversial character in Bollywood. With his explosive tweets and reviews, he has acquired the reputation of a bully. Yet, many do follow him for quick entertainment.

Every week Kamaal R Khan reviews that week's release and often has nothing good to say about any film. While in the past it has landed him in trouble, this hasn't deterred him from reviewing films. However, Hansal Mehta isn't pleased.

Hansal Mehta warns KRK

On Twitter Kamaal R Khan has always been vocal, whenever there's an issue, he has something to say. With the Sushant Singh Rajput case, KRK landed himself in a lot of trouble over his own views of the actor.

Recently KRK reviewed Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo and despite the terrible review, the director sarcastically deflated KRK's remarks. However, not all Bollywood directors have the patience or the bandwidth to deal with Kamaal R Khan.

KRK's next outing is Hansal Mehta and Manoj Bajpayee's film. The movie critic was recently boycotted by filmmaker Milap Zaveri and won support from Manoj Bajpayee. Now, he has announced on Twitter his review urging his followers to listen to the review with headphones on, "My review of Hansal and Manoj is coming soon! They deserve it. People, please use headphones to hear it."

Hansal Mehta, however, didn't leave the tweet alone or ignore it. Instead, the director hit back with no restrain, "Don't you dare mess with me. I will not take any slander or abuse lying down. Your bullying will not work with me. Your filth can neither make nor break me. Stay away. Consider this a warning."

It's yet to be seen what will emerge in KRK's review.