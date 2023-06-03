Hansal Mehta is back with another hard hitting tale. Based on Jigna Vora's autobiographical book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, the web series debuted on Netflix. Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Tanishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani, Amar Upadhyay are the stars in the web show.

Social media review

Ever since Scoop dropped on OTT, netizens have been going gaga over the plot, the screenplay and the terrific acting by Karishma Tanna. "I swear, I had to pause the show for a minute and digest the fact that this is Harman...Never have I felt the impact of years passing by me as acute as seeing him play an older character when it feels like just yesterday I watched him in 'What's your rashee...?'#Scoop," one user wrote. "Karishma Tanna take a bow," another user commented.

"Excellent & captivating series!! Binged all night!! Karishma Tanna was outstanding!! #Scoop," wrote a twitter user. "PHENOMENAL SERIES Acting, storytelling...Everything is top notch! All the lead actors - Karishma, Zeeshan, Harman... were anyway fabulous but I especially loved the actor who played Jagtap, such a natural actor," another twitter user wrote.

Social media couldn't stop raving over the whole show and called it "phenomenal", "terrific" and "outstanding." Karishma Tanna had revealed that after watching Scam, she had messaged Hansal Mehta that she would like to work with him. Tanna said that it was her manifestation that resulted in her getting Scoop.

Karishma Tanna manifested Scoop

"Mukesh Chabbra said, 'Netflix is making this series, audition for it.' I have auditioned a lot for Mukesh and I have never gone beyond shortlisting. With no expectation, I shot this also. I knew, even if I am not getting the role, Hansal sir is watching this audition of mine. Whether I get it or not is another thing, so I gave my best." Soon after the audition, Tanna went on vacation and was in disbelief when she got the offer. "I froze literally... When I met him (Mehta), I thought my manifestation worked," Karishma said in an interview.