Hania Aamir has broken her silence on her 'quote' on the Pahalgam attack going viral on social media. The Pakistani actress has cleared the air around the statement making the rounds and called it "fake." The statement blamed Islamic terrorists and the Pakistani army for the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. It also urged PM Modi to lift the ban on the social media pages of Pakistani artists.

The quote doing the rounds had made Hania receive massive backlash in Pakistan and raised many eyebrows in India. The authenticity of the viral quote was questionable from the start and now Hania herself has come out to set the record straight.

Hania sets the record straight

"Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe," Hania wrote in the social media post.

Hania further added that such times deserve empathy and not politicization. "My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy-not politicisation. In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing," she wrote.

Asks for empathy

Hania further requested her fans and followers to check the authenticity of such posts before sharing them or attributing it to someone. She further prayed for hope and peace and said she still believes in spreading positivity.

"I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity. Let us honour those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness," 'Mere Humsafar' actress said.