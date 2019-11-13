Hamad Al Ali ~ A renowned oncoming sensation of Instagram.

Photography is a way of presenting a story which is hard to put into words. And very few people in this world have that talent of capturing the moments and creating a story behind it. Its mesmerising in itself to be blessed to see the beauty in the things around you and get them converted into a static story. Photographers are the reason why we get to see such beautiful scenery and the art of nature captured so those who are obsessed with the nature's scenery can enjoy it as well.

Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim Ahmed Al Ali is one of those marvellous blessings of the photography industry. He is a very passionate photographer and is very keen to work in this industry determinedly. He has also worked at Sharjah International Airport. He is a very captivating photographer who has an ability to make his snaps speak in the most beautiful way possible. He is one of the best photographers of Dubai. He has got a very prominent recognition there and is very dedicated to work further with the Indian photographers. His stepping in will bring glory to the Indian photography Industry.

His dedication and hard work has made him one of the most eminent personas of the social media. He has more than 1 million Instagram followers@mrhamadalali where he illustrates the mastery of his photography skills and keep influencing people by his captivating talents. He is segregated from others by his passion and dedication.

May he get all what he desires for and may he be blessed with all the fortune. We wish him luck and lots of success.