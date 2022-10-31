It's Halloween season and it's time to unleash the fashion beast inside you for a fun yet bone-chilling scary look. Halloween doesn't necessarily have a dress code and you are completely free to experiment with your make up and outfits to get that perfect spooky look. Over the past few years, Halloween has become more and more of a festival in India as people love to experiment with different looks of witches or princess but with that thrilling touch.

So, if you are planning to dress up with that Desi Halloween look then do try out western outfits in bold colours, preferably black with some spooky make up or accessories. To give you a better idea, here are a few outfit ideas straight from your favourite Bollywood divas' collection that might just give you the perfect Halloween party look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's black latex dress is a perfect Halloween inspiration for your outfit this year. Get yourself a mini black dress and pair it up with boots or heels and don't forget to complete your look with bold red lipstick and dramatic eyes to add that spooky vibe.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to look spooky yet gorgeous then this look of Janhvi Kapoor is an ideal Halloween inspiration for you. Do try this out and add that extra oomph with those dark shade lipstick and false eyelashes.

Deepika Padukone

Though it's Halloween, it's not always necessary to get a spooky look at the party. So this Halloween try something different and channel your favorite Disney princess look for your most magical costume yet.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor's black feathered outfit is like a dream addition for haute Halloween style. Do remember to club it with a pair of high heels, a spooky mask and a catchy eye makeup to stand out at the party.

Sonam Kapoor

Looking for outfit idea and what best than Sonam Kapoor's outfit? The fashionista of Bollywood always knows how to look her best even if its Halloween. Do try this spooky look and scare the hell out of your friends this Halloween.